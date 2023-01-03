Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Robert (Bob) Eugene Forbis
Robert Eugene Forbis was born June 17, 1935, to Lowell and Maude (Cox) Forbis, he passed on December 28, 2022, in Grimes, IA. Bob graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1953. On June 24, 1956, he married A Louise Provance, of this marriage 2 children were born, Jackie Lynn Forbis and James Robert Forbis.
Obituary & Services: Betty Lou Eads
Mrs. Betty Lou Eads, 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Private services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials to either North 65 Center or Green Hills Animal...
Obituary & Services: Marilyn Louise Paris
Marilyn Louise Paris, age 93, of Hale, Missouri passed away December 30, 2022, peacefully at Hedrick Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Hale, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to service.
Obituary & Services: Patricia Ann (Baughman) Stelzer
Patricia Ann Stelzer, Trenton, Missouri who was born November 19th, 1951 was invited to be with her Lord on December 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Eugene and Sophia Barbara (Rajs) Baughman. She loved her entire family, she worried about them, she rooted for them,...
Trenton and Gallatin report on “Beds for Bulldogs” challenge
The 4th annual Bulldog Challenge was held on Tuesday, January 3 at Trenton. High School – designated as Beds for Bulldogs — a joint initiative between Bright Futures Gallatin and Bright Futures Trenton. Trenton collected $270 while Gallatin collected $267. Each affiliate also accepted new pillows and twin...
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
“Operation Help” chili supper to benefit Livingston County Ministerial Alliance
A chili supper will be held to benefit the Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County’s Operation Help. The annual event will be at the First Christian Church of Chillicothe January 20th from 4 to 7 o’clock. Vegetable soup and desserts will also be available. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.
No law enforcement academy scheduled in Chillicothe during 2023
No basic law enforcement academy will be held in Livingston County this year. Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person signed up to attend the academy, and that is why it has been canceled. The sheriff’s office and Missouri Sheriffs’ Association organized an academy in Chillicothe, which was to start later...
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident
The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st. Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.
Agency man Hurt In Tuesday Evening Accident
An Agency man was left with moderate injuries after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Agency resident Wesley E. Jones was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Buchanan COunty Route FF in Agency when he swere4ved to miss an animal in the road. That move sent his vehicle off the west side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and then hit a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top in both lanes of the roadway.
After years of planning, Lathrop celebrates the opening of its large all-inclusive park
LATHROP, Mo. — A local community is finally opening its all-inclusive park after nearly four years of planning and fundraising. It's a 10,000-square-foot all-inclusive park in Lathrop, Missouri. A town of just a couple thousand people. "There was a need to replace the playground, so there was an original...
Maysville man injured in crash on Highway 33
The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove ran off the road one mile south of Maysville the morning of January 4th. An ambulance took 24 year old Matthew Housekneckt to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The car traveled south on Highway 33...
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Livingston County Health Center to hold low-cost blood draws
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first adult blood draw clinic of the year later this month. The clinic will be available by appointment on January 25th from 7 to 10 am. Adult blood draws will include CBC/chem profile for $40; hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12, and...
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money
TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
