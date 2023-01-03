ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Inmate charged in attack at Forsyth County Jail

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail has been charged with battery for allegedly attacking another inmate, during an incident Dec. 20. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. in a housing unit of the jail, when one inmate accidentally spilled coffee on the floor, angering another inmate.
Austell man arrested for making death threat

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December. Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would...
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase

A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Brookhaven man arrested in hit and run

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a 19-year-old Brookhaven man was arrested Dec. 19 after a hit and run wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Officers arrived at 211 Perimeter Center Parkway at about 7 a.m., responding to reports that a driver had wrecked with another vehicle in the turn lane and fled the scene.
79 Arrests reported during December

There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
Man shot by deputies in Adairsville: GBI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County were involved in a shooting with a man Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads around 1:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trespassing in the woods, according to the release.
Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son. The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
