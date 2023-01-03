Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
2 arrested after man shot to death at his Gwinnett home
Two people were arrested, including a teenager, in the shooting death of a man at his Gwinnett County home last month, p...
appenmedia.com
Inmate charged in attack at Forsyth County Jail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Jail has been charged with battery for allegedly attacking another inmate, during an incident Dec. 20. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said the attack occurred at 1:15 p.m. in a housing unit of the jail, when one inmate accidentally spilled coffee on the floor, angering another inmate.
appenmedia.com
Austell man arrested for making death threat
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Austell man for allegedly threatening to kill a family member via text message in December. Incident reports said a Forsyth County woman began receiving text messages from her brother Dec. 4, which stated he would...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
WGAU
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
Domestic dispute leads to man killing his partner in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and leaves behind children after she was shot during a domestic dispute with her partner, Clayton County police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 30 just after 10 a.m., CCPD officers responded to the...
17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived in this area, they found a young man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
From feces-filled floors to multiple stabbings, Clayton County Jail inmate fearful over alleged conditions
JONESBORO, Ga. — Sleeping on feces and urine-filled floors, living without heat, and witnessing violence --- those are some of the allegations surfacing about the Clayton County Jail. The girlfriend of a current inmate reached out to 11Alive with concerns about his safety. The inmate's girlfriend sent 11Alive a...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
appenmedia.com
Brookhaven man arrested in hit and run
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a 19-year-old Brookhaven man was arrested Dec. 19 after a hit and run wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Officers arrived at 211 Perimeter Center Parkway at about 7 a.m., responding to reports that a driver had wrecked with another vehicle in the turn lane and fled the scene.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County man arrested for murdering mother of his children
ELLENWOOD — The suspect in a Dec. 30 murder has been arrested, according to Clayton County police. Johnnie Alston, 57, was arrested on Jan. 3 for the shooting death of Alicia Alston, the mother of his children. Police were called to Northwind Drive in Ellenwood Dec. 30 where they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hit-and-run driver who killed 9-year-old in SE Atlanta called a ‘coward’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search continues for the driver who hit a 9-year-old boy and took off leaving him to die. Atlanta Police responded to calls of the hit and run around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ”Watching that 9-year-old, young man in the street like that, my heart...
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
smokesignalsnews.com
79 Arrests reported during December
There was no respite for the police departments during December as the number of reported arrests surged to 79. Pickens Sheriff’s Office accounted for 57 arrests, Jasper Police Department had 11, Georgia State Patrol at Jasper netted five, while Dawson and Gilmer counties each had one. The Cherokee Multiagency Narcotics Squad made four arrests the evening of December 14:
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot by deputies in Adairsville: GBI
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bartow County were involved in a shooting with a man Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI investigators said the shooting happened after deputies were called to a wooded area near Snow Springs and Big Oak Roads around 1:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trespassing in the woods, according to the release.
appenmedia.com
Woman avoids scam involving jailed ‘son’
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Dec. 15 that she answered a call from a person who said he was her son. The caller stated he was in jail on a DUI charge and that he broke his nose, to explain why he didn’t sound like her son. He told the woman his attorney would contact her to explain how to pay his bond to get out of jail. No city jail was named, the police report said.
