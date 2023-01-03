Read full article on original website
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
National park in Florida shut down after hundreds of migrants make landfall
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles...
Nearly 500 migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, forcing major park to close
A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
Dry Tortugas National Park closes after nearly 300 migrants land over 2-day span
KEY WEST, Fla. – Dry Tortugas National Park closed Monday morning after scores of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys, and the park will remain closed for the time being. Officials on Sunday said nearly 300 migrants arrived at the park over the past two days. Law enforcement and...
Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
Cuban migrants take refuge at Dry Tortugas National Park
MONROE COUNTY, Fla.– Dry Tortugas National Park, just off the coast of Key West, is closed again on Wednesday after more than 300 Cuban migrants landed on the island. Law enforcement needs to evaluate and coordinate transportation for those who’ve landed on the island over the last few days.
Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future
KEY WEST, Fla. — (AP) — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New...
Multiple migrant landings mark the start of 2023 in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said seven or eight groups arrived since the early morning Sunday.
Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
