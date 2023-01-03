ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

WATE

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
New York Post

Nearly 500 migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, forcing major park to close

A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
TravelPulse

Click10.com

Dry Tortugas National Park closes after nearly 300 migrants land over 2-day span

KEY WEST, Fla. – Dry Tortugas National Park closed Monday morning after scores of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys, and the park will remain closed for the time being. Officials on Sunday said nearly 300 migrants arrived at the park over the past two days. Law enforcement and...
FOX 28 Spokane

Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
WSB Radio

Cuban migrants arrive in Florida to uncertain future

KEY WEST, Fla. — (AP) — Yoandri Sánchez Sánchez arrived in the Florida Keys just before sunrise Thursday with 22 other Cubans on a makeshift, motorized raft they built themselves. Their 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits began on New...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

