Ironton, OH

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified.

According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 , was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022.

Ironton PD says that foul play is not suspected based on autopsy results.

