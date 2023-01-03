Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified.
According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 , was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022.Close
Ironton PD says that foul play is not suspected based on autopsy results.
