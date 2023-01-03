Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty Lou Eads
Mrs. Betty Lou Eads, 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri. Private services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials to either North 65 Center or Green Hills Animal...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
kttn.com
Trenton and Gallatin report on “Beds for Bulldogs” challenge
The 4th annual Bulldog Challenge was held on Tuesday, January 3 at Trenton. High School – designated as Beds for Bulldogs — a joint initiative between Bright Futures Gallatin and Bright Futures Trenton. Trenton collected $270 while Gallatin collected $267. Each affiliate also accepted new pillows and twin...
kttn.com
No law enforcement academy scheduled in Chillicothe during 2023
No basic law enforcement academy will be held in Livingston County this year. Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person signed up to attend the academy, and that is why it has been canceled. The sheriff’s office and Missouri Sheriffs’ Association organized an academy in Chillicothe, which was to start later...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
kttn.com
A recap of high and low temperatures during 2022 in Trenton
Combined high temperatures during 2022 in Trenton were below normal by slightly over one degree. (1.1) Combined lows were right at normal for the year while highs averaged 62.5 degrees. Lows averaged 43.9 degrees. When looking at temperatures during the primary months when a furnace is needed, highs and lows...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for the latter half of December includes several investigations and arrests. December 11 at 2:58 p.m. Deputies responded to a location in Utica on a complaint of a careless and imprudent driver. The deputy made contact with the alleged driver who was confrontational with the deputy. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but the man refused. The person was identified and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney.
ktvo.com
Milan man hits would-be intruder in head with wooden club, sending him to the hospital
MILAN, Mo. — A convicted northeast Missouri felon got more than he bargained for during an attempted home break-in. He ended up in the hospital after the homeowner defended himself with a club. The incident happened late last Thursday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of East...
La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A La Plata teenager was hurt Monday morning after a crash involving a UTV in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 63 at Highway 156 after 9:35 a.m. Troopers said the UTV driven by a 13-year-old boy failed to yield to a pickup The post La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
kttn.com
“Operation Help” chili supper to benefit Livingston County Ministerial Alliance
A chili supper will be held to benefit the Ministerial Alliance of Livingston County’s Operation Help. The annual event will be at the First Christian Church of Chillicothe January 20th from 4 to 7 o’clock. Vegetable soup and desserts will also be available. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.
KMZU
Livingston county "Most Wanted" fugitive arrested in Indiana
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - A local “Most Wanted” fugitive is reportedly arrested early Tuesday in Indiana. Livingston County Sheriff indicates in a press release that 48-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist has been a fugitive since August 27, 2021 regarding alleged probation violation on a controlled substance possession charge. Livingston...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 63 in La Plata
The teenage operator of a four-by-four machine was injured in a traffic accident Monday morning on Highway 63 in La Plata. The 13-year-old boy received what the highway patrol called serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. A trooper reported the...
kchi.com
Car Deer Accident Injures Marceline Man
A Marceline man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Macon County. Fifty-four-year-old John R Calhoun of Marceline was southbound on US 63, south of Macon and struck a deer. Calhoun was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
kttn.com
Trenton teenager issued summons after leaving the scene of an accident
The Trenton Police Department reports a Trenton resident was issued a summons after she allegedly left the scene of an accident on the afternoon of December 31st. Eighteen-year-old Chloe Ableidinger drove a car that backed out of the driveway at 315 East Eighth Street. Seventeen-year-old Nautica Dowling of Trenton was a passenger in the car.
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to hold low-cost blood draws
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first adult blood draw clinic of the year later this month. The clinic will be available by appointment on January 25th from 7 to 10 am. Adult blood draws will include CBC/chem profile for $40; hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12, and...
kttn.com
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Morning Crash At 190 and US 65
A two-vehicle crash at Highways 190 and US 65 Wednesday morning left both drivers injured. Chillicothe Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:48 am. The Chillicothe Police report a 17-year-old driver was northbound and attempting to turn west onto 190. That vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers had minor or moderate injuries as a result of the crash.
