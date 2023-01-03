Read full article on original website
Minnesota weather: Snow ends, quiet days ahead
MSP Airport picked up 14.9 inches as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with most people in the metro getting 12-16 inches. Only a few flurries are left Thursday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 20s with a chance for a few peeks of sun. Chilly and quiet sunshine into this weekend.
Record snowfall and precipitation for Twin Cities to start out January 2023
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen, Minnesota Climate Report, on January 4, 2022, the Twin Cities broke a couple of records following the heavy precipitation that fell during the ongoing snowstorm.
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities
"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
Minnesota snow storm: What's next (Tuesday evening forecast)
It was a messy afternoon. Ian Leonard has a look at what's next for this ongoing winter storm that is impacting Minnesota. Condition update as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Minnesota weather: Icy conditions overnight into Wednesday
After a snowy Tuesday, conditions are turning icy overnight. Ian Leonard has your forecast as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Final snow totals from one of the biggest snowstorms in Twin Cities history
26.7 inches - Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 1991. Look at the biggest 48-hour snow totals in Minnesota. They're in alphabetical order, so if you're searching for the biggest total look no further than the 17.7 inches in Lakeville. Becker - 11 inches. Bloomington - 15.3 inches. Burnsville - 14 inches. Chanhassen...
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Among the largest two-day January snowstorms on record
This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm in the double digits in January. FOX 9's Cody Matz shares the details.
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Minnesota weather: 13th largest snowstorm on record
Another large storm rolls across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. MSP Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
Light snow continues early Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – The storm system that has brought a mess to the area this week will finally be exiting the region on Thursday. However, before it does, light snow showers will continue through at least Thursday morning before tapering off by afternoon. Not much more is expected...
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions continue due to heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy midday on Tuesday, more winter mess is on the way. Overnight, there will be freezing rain, fog, and light snow across the metro with a Winter Weather Advisory in place into Wednesday afternoon. Look for snow to redevelop late Tuesday evening and linger...
