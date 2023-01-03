ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow ends, quiet days ahead

MSP Airport picked up 14.9 inches as of 6 a.m. Thursday, with most people in the metro getting 12-16 inches. Only a few flurries are left Thursday morning. Otherwise, temperatures will stay in the 20s with a chance for a few peeks of sun. Chilly and quiet sunshine into this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities

"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm

(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: 13th largest snowstorm on record

Another large storm rolls across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. MSP Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KAAL-TV

Light snow continues early Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The storm system that has brought a mess to the area this week will finally be exiting the region on Thursday. However, before it does, light snow showers will continue through at least Thursday morning before tapering off by afternoon. Not much more is expected...
MINNESOTA STATE

