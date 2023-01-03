Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy on making her Broadway debut at 91 years old
Interviewing Adrienne Kennedy, the 91-year-old playwright behind the unsettling new Broadway production Ohio State Murders, is a bit like paying homage to what makes New York City unique. Throughout our conversation, in fact, the prolific writer constantly flips the traditional journalist-and-subject relationship on its head by turning me into the...
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I touched The Ball
I touched The Ball. I don’t know if I was supposed to touch The Ball. I wasn’t told not to touch The Ball, so I touched The Ball. I half-expected to be electrocuted or at least granted three wishes by the troll who lives inside (health, wealth, and time travel). Instead, the palm-sized, triangular Waterford crystal, attached via a central screw, sort of wiggled. I wondered if I should tell someone like a nervous flyer noticing part of the wing isn’t joining us in the friendly skies, but I touched a second of the 2,688 crystals, and it wiggled about a half-inch, too. It must have been of those situations where it’s more secure if it’s less secure, like how skyscrapers are supposed to sway a little in the wind and newborns should have a few electrical outlets to play with. If there was something wrong with The Ball, now was the time to find out. It was 11:30am on New Year’s Eve Eve and I was at the top of One Times Square for a combination dress rehearsal-press opportunity: The Ball Test.
interviewmagazine.com
MIKE is Taking His Time and Living in the Moment
MIKE, the 24-year-old critically acclaimed godfather of New York City’s current underground rap scene, released his eighth album, Beware of the Monkey, on December 21st. It’s a triumph of a project; a meditation on loss and grief, a cathartic exploration of success—financial and spiritual—and a celebration of the blessing of family, friends, and simply being alive. I visited MIKE at his Crown Heights apartment mere days before it dropped, and we discussed the album, its looming release, and the creative decisions that went into making it. But, as soon as I walked in the door, I quickly realized the album, and how it will be received, was not MIKE’s most immediate concern. Instead, it was how to get his new dog, Mezcal, to stop defecating all over his walls. “It’s definitely a big change to my everyday lifestyle,” MIKE noted, laughing. “Usually, I wake up and stay in bed for four hours or go into the studio and smoke. But now, I wake up to the sound of her crying and have to go calm her down. Whenever I hear something that kind of sounds like a cry, I jump up from my bed and just run into the living room.” While this may seem like an atypical concern for someone on the brink of superstardom, it couldn’t be any more authentically MIKE. There’s a levity in his demeanor, a general air of humility and sensitivity, and a commitment to stay present and grounded in the moment.—JACKSON WALD.
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Indoor amusement park now open in Brooklyn
Coney Island’s Luna Park has some air-conditioned competition. A giant new playground for kids has cut the ribbon in Brooklyn. National chain Urban Air Adventure Park opened its first New York City location on New Year’s Eve, and the 40,000-square-foot venue was an immediate hit. (New Jersey, meanwhile, currently has six locations.)
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - New video evidence has been released by the government from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part...
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
A new cool science-themed playground will soon open at Pier 26
Add this to your list of must-visit destinations with kids in tow: the Pier 26 Science Play Area at North Moore Street in Manhattan's Hudson River Park is scheduled to open to the public some time this year—and the recently-released renderings make it clear that it's going to be a pretty cool spot to hang out in.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
thesource.com
Uncle Murda Says He’s ‘A Part Of The Holidays Like Mariah’ On “Rap Up 2022”
NYC and beyond have been waiting all year for Uncle Murda’s highly anticipated “Rap Up 2022” to see what rappers, entertainers, and public figures the East New York, Brooklyn native would respectfully disrespect. Everything from the Tory Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion verdict to PNB Rock and Takeoff’s murders to Master P’s father/son beef with Romeo was mentioned in this year’s 2022 review.
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
travelnoire.com
Potheads Rejoice! NYC Opens Its First Cannabis Dispensary
When the rest of the country passed laws to legalize marijuana, New York City finally approved the recreational use of cannabis in early 2022. After COVID-19 hurt the city’s economy and damaged many lives, the legalization of marijuana became one of the state’s tools to bounce back from the devastation financially. Decriminalizing recreational marijuana also released many of the legal pressures Black and Brown people have been experiencing over possessing weed for decades.
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
Boy born in Brooklyn is NYC hospital system’s first baby of 2023
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight. Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at […]
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
Time Out New York
