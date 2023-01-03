Read full article on original website
One injured in accidental shooting on Irving Street in West Springfield
One person was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in West Springfield Wednesday.
Holyoke police identify suspect in blatant shooting in downtown bar as Springfield man
HOLYOKE — Police are searching for a Springfield man who is a suspect in a blatant shooting that took place inside a downtown bar nearly three weeks ago. The department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and Narcotics Division have received an arrest warrant for John Brown Jr., 35. The warrant charges him with attempted murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a gun within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, said Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for Springfield armed robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of assaulting multiple police officers last week, has now been arraigned. On Thursday, Western Mass News cameras were rolling, awaiting the arraignment of Joseph Gonzalez. He is accused in the armed robbery at MetroPCS in Springfield last Tuesday and assaulting three police officers. One of them involved in a violent struggle when Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it, injuring his own hand. However, his defense attorney requested that he not appear in person in court.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
Man dies after medical episode while in Mass. State Police custody on drug charge
A man arrested Monday in Greenfield for suspected possession of cocaine died Wednesday morning at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after suffering a medical episode in police custody, authorities said. The 28-year-old man had suffered what officials described as a “significant medical event” while being held at the Massachusetts State...
Gunshot victim found in public parking garage in Springfield on New Year’s Eve
A gunshot victim located in a Springfield public parking garage on New Year's Eve died due to his injuries.
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
WANTED: Holyoke shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous
Holyoke Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at the Unicorn Bar in December.
Greenfield man suffering medical issue while in custody has died
A man from Greenfield suffering a medical episode while in police custody has died.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke Police seek ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ suspect in shooting at Unicorn bar
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified a suspect, who is being sought in connection with a shooting in Holyoke. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old John Brown Jr. of Springfield on charges including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.
Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA
A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name.
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
NECN
Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut
Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.
Monson Police arrest suspect for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers
Monson Police arrested a suspect on January 2 after he allegedly sold cocaine to two undercover police officers.
Man killed, woman seriously injured in head-on Springfield New Year’s Eve crash
A New Year’s Eve head-on Springfield wreck left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 7 p.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a two-car head-on crash around the 700 block of Armory Street, the department spokesperson said.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study
Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Northampton, and Southampton. 15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass. Updated: 6 hours ago. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in...
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
westernmassnews.com
Hampden Co. DA provides update on fatal New Years Eve crash in Southwick
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fatal crash that took place on College Highway in Southwick on New Years Eve. According to officials, the accident took place around 4:49 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, and involved two vehicles. Hampden District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon told...
