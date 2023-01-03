SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of assaulting multiple police officers last week, has now been arraigned. On Thursday, Western Mass News cameras were rolling, awaiting the arraignment of Joseph Gonzalez. He is accused in the armed robbery at MetroPCS in Springfield last Tuesday and assaulting three police officers. One of them involved in a violent struggle when Gonzalez is accused of grabbing the officer’s gun and firing it, injuring his own hand. However, his defense attorney requested that he not appear in person in court.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO