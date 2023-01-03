Deputies chase car traveling over 100 mph on Ohio 2

PORT CLINTON - The driver of a Toyota Prius on Monday was injured fleeing from law enforcement officers at speeds of up to 114 mph on Ohio 2 before crashing into a concrete ditch culvert at a high rate of speed.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Tuesday that the chase began at approximately 1:43 p.m. when OCSO Sergeant Brandon Amory was conducting a normal traffic enforcement on Ohio 2 near Ohio 358 and a southbound vehicle passed his stationary cruiser at a speed of 78 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

Amory began pursuing the vehicle, described as a blue Toyota Prius, which continued to accelerate and failed to stop for his siren and lights. The vehicle continued westbound on Ohio 2 at speeds of 114 mph, committing numerous traffic violations while disregarding law enforcement's attempts to get the vehicle to stop, according to the news release.

The vehicle continued into Carroll Township where Carroll Township Police attempted to use a stop stick to halt the Prius, but the driver eluded the attempt and continued westbound at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Another attempt was made by an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy to deploy a stop stick near Benton Carroll Road but the driver was able to evade that attempt also due to a wider road. The vehicle then attempted to turn southbound on Benton Carroll Road but due to excessive speed exited the highway, hit a concrete ditch culvert and came to rest in approximately 3 feet of water.

Amory then jumped into the water with gun drawn to find the driver behind the wheel, conscious and alert, with multiple airbags deployed. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and placed into cuffs.

Inside the vehicle was a loaded handgun on the front seat, evidence of drug trafficking, a large amount of cash along with a digital scale, all which was collected and placed into evidence at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries the driver sustained from hitting the concrete culvert, a Carroll Township EMS squad along with Allen-Clay Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and the suspect was transported to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo to be treated for his injuries, the news release stated.

As of noon Wednesday, the sheriff's office had not released the suspect's name or hometown nor provided any information on his medical condition.

Assisting at the scene were the Carroll Township Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol , Carroll Township Fire and EMS, and Allen-Clay Township Fire and EMS.

