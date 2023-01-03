ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

Iowa True Freshman Quarterback Looking for New College Home

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal since the regular season ended. True freshman Carson May confirmed to HawkeyeNation.com Tuesday morning that he was in the portal, following junior signal caller Alex Padilla, who announced he was leaving last month.

May (6-4, 221) enrolled at Iowa this past summer after graduating from Jones (OK) High School. He served as the team's No. 4 quarterback in 2022 and did not see any action during the season.

May competed with redshirt freshman Joe Labas for the start in the Dec. 31 Music City Bowl against Kentucky, won by the Hawkeyes, 21-0. Labas was given the nod, and May did not appear in the game.

Senior Spencer Petras started all 12 of Iowa's regular-season games this past fall. He suffered an injury in the finale against Nebraska and was out for the Music City. Padilla announced on Nov. 29 that he was entering the transfer portal.

Iowa made a splash addition through the portal when former Michigan signal caller Cade McNamara announced he was joining the program last month .

As of now, McNamara, the prohibitive favorite to be QB1 in '23 based on experience and NIL investment, and Labas, are the lone scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Four-star '23 commitment Marco Lainez is set to join the team in June.

May was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school, according to Rivals. The scouting service ranked him as the No. 13 pro-style signal caller nationally in the '22 recruiting class and the 234th best prospect overall in the country for the cycle. He committed to the Hawkeyes in June of '21.

The Hawkeyes have a verbal commitment from '23 Florida quarterback James Resar .

HoosiersNow

How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana basketball (10-3, 1-1) resumes play after a long break with a road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School

The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
MADISON, WI
FanSided

Jalen Hood-Schifino thrives & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Iowa

No. 15 Indiana basketball faces its first test of 2023 against Iowa on the road on Thursday night. Who steps up for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play?. The Hoosiers have lost two straight games against Iowa and have not lost three straight games against the Hawkeyes since losing four straight from 2009-10 to 2010-2011. Indiana basketball is 3-1 in their last four games against Iowa when they are unranked and the Hoosiers are 6-1 against Iowa when IU is ranked in the top 25 since 2007-08.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Local 4 WHBF

Moline’s Matthew Bailey plays impact in Illini’s bowl game

Moline alum Matthew Bailey played an impact in Illinois’s 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the Reliaquest Bowl. As the Bulldogs went down the field on the first drive, Bailey picked off quarterback Will Rogers for his third interception of the game. The freshman made his first start and was part of a defense who […]
MOLINE, IL
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

A Lesson on Trains in Iowa

When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
IOWA STATE
Axios

La' James agrees to return another $462K in Iowa student loans

La' James International College will forgive almost $462,000 in student loans to settle allegations of financial wrongdoings that continued years after school officials promised to fix them. The agreement was one of the final actions announced Friday by outgoing Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Catch up fast: La' James is...
JOHNSTON, IA
kmaland.com

Allen, Manz, LC girls ranked No. 1 by IAWrestle

(KMAland) -- Riverside's Molly Allen and Lewis Central's Mahri Manz are ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes while the Lewis Central girls are also No. 1 in the latest wrestling rankings released by IAWrestle. View the full rankings here (subscription required) and list of ranked KMAlanders below. TEAM...
RIVERSIDE, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Scattered snow showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re on the backside of this system today, which will keep the sky cloudy and the temperature cooler. Scattered snow showers remain possible today and tonight with accumulation less than one inch. A few slick roads and sidewalks are the primary impacts of this event going into tomorrow morning. Looking ahead, another smaller system may just graze the area on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow. From a temperature standpoint, there’s still no sign of any arctic air and we’ll be looking at 30s for highs through at least mid-month. Have a good day!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Reason.com

Criticism by Public University Professor Isn't "Under Color of Law," Can't Be Unconstitutional Retaliation

From today's Eighth Circuit decision in Brown v. Linder, written by Judge Raymond Gruender and joined by Judges James Loken and Steven Grasz:. James Brown and Marc Linder both work for the State of Iowa. Brown is a urologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; Linder is a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. After Linder criticized Brown's expert testimony in a case unrelated to this one, Brown sued Linder under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging that Linder retaliated against him for engaging in constitutionally protected speech….
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

