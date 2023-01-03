Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa True Freshman Quarterback Looking for New College Home

IOWA CITY, Iowa - A second Iowa quarterback has entered the transfer portal since the regular season ended. True freshman Carson May confirmed to HawkeyeNation.com Tuesday morning that he was in the portal, following junior signal caller Alex Padilla, who announced he was leaving last month.

May (6-4, 221) enrolled at Iowa this past summer after graduating from Jones (OK) High School. He served as the team's No. 4 quarterback in 2022 and did not see any action during the season.

May competed with redshirt freshman Joe Labas for the start in the Dec. 31 Music City Bowl against Kentucky, won by the Hawkeyes, 21-0. Labas was given the nod, and May did not appear in the game.

Senior Spencer Petras started all 12 of Iowa's regular-season games this past fall. He suffered an injury in the finale against Nebraska and was out for the Music City. Padilla announced on Nov. 29 that he was entering the transfer portal.

Iowa made a splash addition through the portal when former Michigan signal caller Cade McNamara announced he was joining the program last month .

As of now, McNamara, the prohibitive favorite to be QB1 in '23 based on experience and NIL investment, and Labas, are the lone scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Four-star '23 commitment Marco Lainez is set to join the team in June.

May was a four-star quarterback coming out of high school, according to Rivals. The scouting service ranked him as the No. 13 pro-style signal caller nationally in the '22 recruiting class and the 234th best prospect overall in the country for the cycle. He committed to the Hawkeyes in June of '21.

The Hawkeyes have a verbal commitment from '23 Florida quarterback James Resar .