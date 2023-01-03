ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Say My Name
2d ago

whaaaaaat!!!!! That was the spot where I'm from. Looks like History is repeating itself lol. Toys R Us is coming back, Ames coming back and now this.

Related
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
i95 ROCK

Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled

The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Conn. Hockey Coach Fired After Allegedly Yanking Mass. Teen Down to Ice

An ugly incident that happened with just seconds left in a hockey game between a team out of South Windsor, Connecticut, and a team from Massachusetts called the St. Nicks. A Connecticut coach allegedly yanked a Massachusetts player to the ice. Tama Parsons, head coach of the St. Nicks, posted video of the incident to Facebook.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
VERNON, CT
FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
