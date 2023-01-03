The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO