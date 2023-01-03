Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android
It's happened to the best of us, that brief moment of panic when our phone is not in sight -- nor in our pockets. I know I can't be the only one who's left their phone on a Target shelf or Starbucks counter, right?. Also: The best GPS trackers for...
How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers
Get ready for some frame-worthy photographs and treasured memories courtesy of you and your mobile phone.
Four huge changes coming to WhatsApp in 2023 revealed – including new edit trick for iPhone
2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for new WhatsApp features. The popular chat app is preparing loads of stuff for next year which takes things to a whole new level. Here are four features we hope to see in 2023 which have already been leaked. Picture-in-picture video...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android
If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
Carscoops
Apple And Android Users Can Now Share Their Digital Car Keys
Google has announced that it will now allow users of the iPhone to share their digital key with users of the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. This is the first time that owners of vehicles can share their key across different platforms. Although Android users have been able...
Fitbit owners are just noticing game-changing iPhone and Android hack
YOUR Fitbit has a hidden hack that anyone with an iPhone or Android should know. It can help you when you're in a sticky situation. We've all misplaced our phones at home – and it can be infuriating. You feel like you're looking everywhere but you just can't find...
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Last chance offer: Get a Google Pixel 7 Pro and a year of wireless service for just $50 per month
Head to Mint Mobile ASAP and you could save $400 on the Pixel 7 Pro AND get a year of wireless service for 50% off.
Some Samsung Galaxy phones are mysteriously stuck on the July 2022 Play system update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.
The best PC controllers for gaming in 2023
Lots of PC gamers swear by their mouse and keyboard, but some titles are just meant to be played using a controller. But with so much choice, where do you even start? After testing nearly a dozen gamepads, we've picked out four standouts that cover everyone from casual gamers to aspiring esports pros.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Beta: Here Are the New Features Testers Can Try Now
Apple's iOS 16.3 beta is available to download now if you're a public beta tester. The beta was released shortly after the release of iOS 16.2, and much like that update, the iOS 16.3 beta has a few new features. As always, we recommend only downloading a beta on something...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
CNET
Brava's Pricy Smart Oven Finally Gets the Basic Feature We Wanted
When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else), but the latest drop -- and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago -- does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.
CNET
Spotify's New Feature 'Playlist in a Bottle' Lets You Create a Time Capsule of Music
Spotify has good news for nostalgic music lovers. The music streaming service is rolling out a new in-app experience that lets you freeze your favorite music moments in time and then listen to them one year later, the company said Wednesday. The new feature, called Playlist in a Bottle, prompts...
Android Headlines
Android 13 live for Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Android 13 is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The big Android update is live for users with a carrier-locked model stateside. The company should soon cover unlocked units too. The new Android version has already been rolled out to this affordable 5G handset in most international markets.
CNET
This Completely Wireless TV Sticks to Your Window With Giant Suction Cups
There are a lot of new TVs introduced at CES in Las Vegas (including a line from Roku this year), but this one is unique. Built by a startup called Displace TV, it's a completely wireless, 55-inch OLED screen designed to be literally stuck on a wall or window using big suction cups. Power is supplied not by plugging it into the wall, but by inserting hot-swappable batteries to keep the picture going for hours.
CNET
Lenovo Gets Weird With Wonderful Dual-Screen Laptop Designs for CES 2023
Lenovo is always good for some interesting announcements at CES and it did not disappoint this year with not one, but two dual-screen laptops. The more consumer-focused model is the Yoga Book 9i, which is essentially two 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED attached at the center with a 360-degree soundbar hinge like those used in its Yoga 9i two-in-one. This allows the screens to be used in a variety of ways such as one big vertical display (pictured above) or horizontally (pictured below) with windows able to move or flow between the two screens. A compact Bluetooth keyboard is included as well as an origami-style folding stand to support the Yoga Book in either position.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
