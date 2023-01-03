FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Outages leave thousands without power during severe weather
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Early Tonight
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say
Lighting at the I-10 and I-12 split out for duration of flyover project
Beautiful weather continues next few days
WBR Chamber announces new business ideas for west side
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
Roof collapses in early morning house fire, officials say
Boil advisory in effect for some residents in Iberville Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say
Person injured in shooting, officials say
I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge
Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1