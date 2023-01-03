ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Outages leave thousands without power during severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Entergy and DEMCO, more than 5,000 residents across the state are without power during a severe weather watch on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Entergy, 1,628 homes in Ascension, Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes are without power. Entergy is expecting it to be restored by 12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Early Tonight

Although the worst of the severe weather has stayed primarily to our north this afternoon, there's still the possibility that heavy thunderstorms could impact Acadiana through this evening. Unfortunately, that also includes the threat of an isolated tornado. Once this storm system exits the region, quieter conditions will prevail for the rest of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. Power was restored to a majority of the...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Acadian Thruway closed this weekend near I-10

BATON ROUGE - Workers will block off the Acadian Thruway underpass between I-10 and Perkins Road this weekend while crews resume work on the railroad overhanging the highway. DOTD says the underpass will be closed off between Jan. 7-8 amid work to elevate the railroad bridge. The exact time of the closure wasn't immediately clear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Beautiful weather continues next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cooler morning starts over the next couple of days will give way to comfortable afternoons, with highs generally topping out in the upper 60s. We’ll enjoy sunshine from start to finish on both days. Weekend Outlook. A returning southerly flow by Saturday will usher...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WBR Chamber announces new business ideas for west side

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Chamber is working on a ten-year for what they would like to see in the parish, some folks say they want more things to do. Damon Vlahos has lived in Port Allen for at least 35 years, he loves the small town, but says it would be nice if things were closer by.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Roof collapses in early morning house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that happened Thursday, Jan. 5. Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, around 3:30 a.m. A spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Boil advisory in effect for some residents in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Utility Department is issuing a boil water advisory on Tuesday morning. If you live in the blue section seen in the attached picture, you must boil your water until further notice. Details about the boil water advisory are provided below courtesy of...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man injured in afternoon park shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3:30 p.m. while at the park on Sugar Land Drive. Two vehicles were reportedly in the parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound remains closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
