Ketchikan, AK

Indicted Ketchikan police chief placed on administrative leave

Ketchikan’s police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was indicted for an alleged assault related to an off-duty incident in September. In an email, Ketchikan City Manager Delilah Walsh says Walls is on leave while the city conducts an internal investigation. “Chief Walls is currently...
