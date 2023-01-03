Read full article on original website
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
Rochester Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Near US Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court Thursday afternoon. He’s set to be...
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
Rochester Man Held For Minneapolis Murder Was Free on Bond
Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region
Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
Police Asking for Public’s Help to Find Missing Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Rochester man. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Ave. Northwest. Police say McElroy was...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester
List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
