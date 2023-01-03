ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Elderly Cannon Falls Man Hurt After Vehicle Strikes Tree

Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly man from Cannon Falls was hurt after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol Incident report says 79-year-old Bruce Kreutzian was traveling east on Hwy. 19 when his vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree at the intersection of Hwy. 56, which is about seven miles southwest of Cannon Falls. The collision occurred around 1:10 p.m.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged in Fatal Shooting Near US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is now facing murder charges in two Minnesota counties following a fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on December 30. 27-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court Thursday afternoon. He’s set to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Held For Minneapolis Murder Was Free on Bond

Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

First Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Impressive Snow Totals to Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first winter storm of the new year brought impressive snow totals and contributed to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. The highest 24-hour snow total reported to the National Weather Service came from Savage, MN where 16.5 inches of snow was measured. 14.9 inches of snow was reported at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport while 14.5 inches were reported at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Falling ice forces road, sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Works announced a road and sidewalk closure in downtown Rochester because of falling ice. The roadway and sidewalk along 1st Ave. SW from Center St. to Peace Plaza will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 4. Access to the Marriot will be maintained from...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

CLOSED in 2022: 10+ Businesses In and Near Rochester

List of Businesses in Rochester, Minnesota that closed in 2022. 2022 was a weird year. We were starting to feel confident that we got over the whole pandemic thing and then BAM!, people who never got COVID were getting it, including me. I don't recommend, btw! "Now Hiring" signs were posted at almost every single business, the price of eggs started to creep toward $5 a dozen, and many businesses closed their doors for the final time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

