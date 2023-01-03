ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court. “I have accepted Pete Martel’s resignation,” said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. “He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further.” Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions. Martel, 48, served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
Axios

Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow to retire

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election and will retire when her fourth term ends in 2025. Why it matters: The Democrat's retirement adds to Michigan's status as a premier 2024 election battleground state. Details: Stabenow said in a statement Thursday that she will leave Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Supreme Court to adopt accelerated briefing timeline on cash bail constitutionality decision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court and both legal parties have agreed to an accelerated calendar for deciding if eliminating cash bail violates the Illinois Constitution. The decision still is not expected until the Spring, however. In a brief filed Wednesday, both state’s attorneys and the state agreed to various deadlines for filing their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok

(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
GEORGIA STATE
WILX-TV

Senator Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced that she will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of her term on Jan.3, 2025. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” said Senator Stabenow.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Debbie Stabenow announces she won’t seek reelection

Democrat Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday she won’t seek reelection in 2024 after more than 20 years as one of two U.S. Senators from Michigan. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Stabenow said in a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy