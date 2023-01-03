Read full article on original website
Relative Of Lynching Victim Makes History As Michigan Supreme Court Justice
Kyra Bolden's road to becoming the Michigan's first Black woman Supreme Court justice began when her grandfather, Jesse Lee Bond, was lynched after 'asking a store owner for a receipt.'
Michigan Supreme Court puts final nail in legal coffin for DePerno’s Antrim County lawsuit
A mistake due to human error was quickly seized upon by Trump and his allies in an effort to spread baseless conspiracy theories and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court. “I have accepted Pete Martel’s resignation,” said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. “He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further.” Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions. Martel, 48, served 14 years in prison after robbing a Flint-area store and shooting at police officers, The Detroit News reported.
The Men Who Plotted To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Have Been Sentenced To Over 15 Years In Federal Prison
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty of conspiring to abduct the governor and planning to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Illinois Supreme Court to adopt accelerated briefing timeline on cash bail constitutionality decision
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court and both legal parties have agreed to an accelerated calendar for deciding if eliminating cash bail violates the Illinois Constitution. The decision still is not expected until the Spring, however. In a brief filed Wednesday, both state’s attorneys and the state agreed to various deadlines for filing their […]
Detroit News
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
Michigan Republicans courting Democrat to vote against Joe Tate as new House Speaker
In a startling new development, another Detroit Democrat is being courted to vote against Tate, which could possibly deny him the speakership.
After FBI warning, Gov. Whitmer still posting on TikTok
(The Center Square) – After the FBI declared the popular Chinese video app TikTok a national security threat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to post on the platform. Whitmer posted three videos in three days to her 186,000 followers. The most recent post is video of her second inauguration on Jan. 1. Another video shows Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Attorney General Dana Nessel walking through...
WILX-TV
Debbie Stabenow announces she won’t seek reelection
Democrat Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday she won’t seek reelection in 2024 after more than 20 years as one of two U.S. Senators from Michigan. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Stabenow said in a press release.
