Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Goes On Angry Rant Over Donovan Mitchell And The New York Knicks
In the aftermath of a 71-point masterpiece, young superstar Donovan Mitchell has many teams in the NBA coveting what he brings to the table. In Utah, he grew into a star as he proved to be one of the league's best scorers. And in Cleveland, he has elevated his game even further to the point where he's become a legitimate MVP candidate.
Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Deal To Trade Anthony Davis To Western Conference Rival
Could moving from from The Brow help 'Bron?
LeBron James Would Still Have More All-Time Points Than Kevin Durant If He Never Dunked Or Made A 3-Pointer
LeBron James has scored more points without using dunks and 3-pointers in his career than Kevin Durant has total points.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Lakers, Knicks, Mavs And Heat Are Interested In Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine might be living his last days on the Chicago Bulls and four teams are already considered favorites to land him.
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gives utmost respect to Sixers star James Harden
PHILADELPHIA–Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has seen a lot during his 21 years of coaching in the NBA. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011 and has had a ton of success throughout his years coaching the Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Pacers. During...
NBA Fans Think Current LeBron James Is Better Than Prime Carmelo Anthony: "I'm A Hater And I'm Taking LeBron."
Fans believe the current version of LeBron James is better than Carmelo Anthony at his peak.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA All-Star voting results: Lakers' LeBron James, Nets' Kevin Durant lead first fan returns
The first fan returns for 2023 NBA All-Star voting were revealed on Thursday, and a couple of familiar faces lead the pack. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James leads all Western Conference players with 3,168,694 votes and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leads all Eastern Conference players with 3,118,545 votes.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0