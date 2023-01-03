Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
'He's a Penn State Legend'
PASADENA, Calif. | On Monday night, as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toured the Rose Bowl Stadium with a rose between his teeth, Liam Clifford reflected on the two years he spent playing football with his big brother. Sitting at his locker, marveling at Sean's Rose Bowl MVP performance. Liam Clifford summed their relationship and his brother's legacy.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win
Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win. "Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going...
Duke reaches new low that will leave fans crying for Coach K’s return
The Duke Blue Devils got punched in the mouth Wednesday by the NC State Wolfpack, with Duke basketball suffering an embarrassing 84-60 loss to the unranked hosts. If that sounded like a type of loss the Blue Devils had not absorbed before, it’s because it is. In fact, it’s the largest loss of a ranked Duke basketball team ever at the hands of an unranked side, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Rose Bowl win
There have been easy report cards to make this year in what turned into an impressive year for the Nittany Lions but this was easily the most complete performance this team had all year. James Franklin and his staff pulled out all the tricks in their book while having a game plan that was designed to be consistent on offense and to bend but not break on defense. This is your final Penn State football report card of the 2022 season. Quarterback Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Grade: A+ Sean Clifford played the game of his life and is going out as tied for the winningest...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football key weapon pulls NFL Draft switcheroo for 2023 season
Alabama football kicker Will Reichard won’t be entering the 2023 NFL Draft and will instead return to the Crimson Tide for a fifth season. Reichard confirmed the decision in an announcement on social media, sharing that after much contemplation, he felt that he’s still not prepared to take that next step away from the elite college football program under Nick Saban.
Jordan Burch, former 5-star recruit, makes surprising transfer portal move
South Carolina Gamecocks’ standout edge-rusher and former five-star recruit Jordan Burch has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports. Burch is coming off a breakout season as a junior for the Gamecocks, accumulating a career-best 60 tackles (7.5 for losses) and 3.5 sacks. It’s a massive addition to the transfer portal […] The post Jordan Burch, former 5-star recruit, makes surprising transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU
Most teams in the country, it goes without saying, would be unequivocally happy to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. But the reigning-champion, top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs certainly aren’t most teams, and Stetson Bennett believes his team can be much better with a title on the line against TCU than it […] The post Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Cardinals star JJ Watt reveals bonkers Badgers fan mail he received
Arizona Cardinals star EDGE rusher JJ Watt announced he’s retiring after this season, and it seems one fan wanted to show their appreciation in the strangest of ways. Watt took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the latest fan mail he received, indicating that it was without a doubt the most bizarre thing any fan […] The post Cardinals star JJ Watt reveals bonkers Badgers fan mail he received appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills-Bengals game officially suspended with Damar Hamlin in critical condition
The NFL has officially suspended the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury on the field, according to Albert Breer on Twitter. In a statement, the NFL said, “Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin […] The post Bills-Bengals game officially suspended with Damar Hamlin in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
