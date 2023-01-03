ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Betty B. Drouilhet

Betty B. Drouilhet, a resident of Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the presence of her three children, Ann, Stephen, and Susan. Betty was born and raised in Somerset, Pennsylvania. As a young woman, she aspired to be a doctor, and she received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Election 2023: Town Caucus on January 10

The 2023 Bedford Town Election gets underway with the Town Caucus at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Reed Room at Town Hall. Open to all Bedford registered voters, the purpose of the Caucus is to focus attention on the upcoming Town Election that takes place on Saturday, March 11.
BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023

KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
JAFFREY, NH
