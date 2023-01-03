Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Related
Town Election 2023: Candidates
Open seat currently held by Dennis Ross, who was appointed.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
Eleazar Davis Farm Is Sold – and Will Remain a Farm
The Historic Eleazar Davis Farm on Davis Road has been sold and will remain a horse farm. “While bittersweet, this outcome could not have been better. The Davis farmstead remains a farm,” wrote owner Lisa Samoylenko and her daughter Seija in a letter to neighbors and friends last week.
Bedford Scout Troop 114 Recognizes Three New Eagle Scouts on Saturday
Three senior members of Bedford’s BSA Troop 114 will be awarded Eagle Scout Rank at a Court of Honor on Saturday. The new Eagle Scouts are Parker James Anderson-LaPorte, Nicholas Michael Bennett, and Nicholas Mark Guetersloh. The addition of the three new honorees will bring Troop 114’s Eagle Scout count up to 95 since 1990.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Election 2023: Paul Mortenson Announces Candidacy for Select Board
I write to announce my candidacy for the Select Board. Why? Because the Select Board is critically important. It not only runs town government, but it also sets the tone in civic affairs. As such, I commit to be a force for respectful dialogue, inclusivity, and a collaborative approach with...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
An Obituary: Betty B. Drouilhet
Betty B. Drouilhet, a resident of Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in the presence of her three children, Ann, Stephen, and Susan. Betty was born and raised in Somerset, Pennsylvania. As a young woman, she aspired to be a doctor, and she received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Town Election 2023: Town Caucus on January 10
The 2023 Bedford Town Election gets underway with the Town Caucus at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Reed Room at Town Hall. Open to all Bedford registered voters, the purpose of the Caucus is to focus attention on the upcoming Town Election that takes place on Saturday, March 11.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
WMUR.com
Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023
KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0