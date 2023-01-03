ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Takes Responsibility for Suns' Recent Struggles

The Phoenix Suns are struggling. Without star player Devin Booker, the Suns have had a tough time navigating their recent schedule. Phoenix has lost their last six-of-seven and have slowly but surely slipped down the standings of the Western Conference. That was again the case on Monday when the Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks use big second-quarter run to top Suns

Julius Randle led all players with 28 points and 16 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored eight of his 24 points during a decisive second-quarter run Monday afternoon for the host New York Knicks, who rolled to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell Robinson (10 points, 10 rebounds) also...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Miss Game-Tying Shot, Lose to Cavs

After losing to the New York Knicks, alarms certainly were being pressed by the Phoenix Suns coaching staff. The core of the team played at the level that is expected of some of the Knicks’ development players. With that in mind, and the Cleveland Cavaliers next, the Suns were...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide

Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Marvin Bagley III, Mavs, Clippers

Center/forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss extended time after suffering a right hand injury, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Pistons’ game vs. the Trail Blazes on Friday. Per Wojnarowski, Bagley will undergo further testing to determine a timeline for his return.
DETROIT, MI
12 News

Super Bowl expected to boost business in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is now just 40 days away, and the festivities will be in Glendale, downtown Phoenix, and all across the Valley. It's expected to boost tourism and local businesses after tumultuous years for the industry, where restaurants and small businesses struggled through a pandemic, essentially non-existent tourism and inflation.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy