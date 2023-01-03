ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers in Ohio Can Now Be Pulled Over For Holding Their Phone

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago
Source: Pekic / Getty

If you are teaching a teenage driver, or if you struggle driving without clutching onto your phone, keep reading.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has officially signed the Distracted Driving Bill into law.

In a move designed to put a stop to distracted driving, the new bill allows police officers to pull drivers over for “using, holding, or physically supporting” their smartphone while their driving.

Over the last 5 years, according to reports, more than 74,000 car accidents in Ohio have come at the hand of a distracted driver.

Via FOX 8

Drivers would still be allowed to hold a phone to their ear when stopped at a red light, using speakerphone without holding the phone or holding a phone to their ears for calls, but not using text or typing.

Troopers said drivers ages 15 to 24 make up almost 40% of those crashes.

Before the bill was signed into law, police could only cite drivers for distracted driving after pulling them over for another offense.

To finish this story by FOX 8, [click here].

This is obviously something that will take a lot of us a little while to get used to! Make sure you pass this post on to a driver that you know is distracted with their phone more often than they should be!

Comments / 55

Dan Fouts
2d ago

finally It's about damn time ohio cracks down on Texting and driving . no body needs to be texting and driving too many accidents focus on the road

Reply
7
Aging Gracefully
2d ago

That also includes the POLICE. I see so many of them texting and driving while on duty. They need to lead by example

Reply
7
Ohio Built
2d ago

while this can be a good thing.. it can also be a very bad thing... police will now pull over everybody they feel like and it be justified just by saying they seen a phone... make sure you have a dash cam !

Reply(4)
5
Related
cleveland19.com

‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gov. DeWine signs distracted driving bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Among the many bills Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Tuesday morning was an extensive criminal justice reform bill that, among other things, makes distracted driving a primary offense. While the bill is more than 1,000 pages, DeWine hung his hat on just one portion: the distracted driving change that he […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one

While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023

Watch above: The U.S. House voted in April 2022 to legalize marijuana at the federal level. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax […]
OHIO STATE
police1.com

'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here are some of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

DeWine signs bill restricting Ohioans from using phones while driving

COLUMBUS — Today Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into, law prohibiting Ohioans from using phones and other devices while driving. With SB 288, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, and law enforcement will be given more tools to combat it. The bill will allow drivers to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'

OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
wktn.com

Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law

The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Updated Ohio pet law requires proper feeding, outlaws gas chamber euthanizing

Ohio is increasing the penalties for companion animal cruelty and prohibiting the use of gas chambers to euthanize companion animals. Governor Mike DeWine on Monday signed Senate Bill 164, co-sponsored by Senators Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and Jay Hottinger (R-Newark). The law prohibits confining companion animals, such as any cat,...
OHIO STATE
