ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 33

xrsyzurrites
1d ago

High speed chase? Seriously? the car was going the speed limit and doesn't know to pull over for flashing lights!

Reply(1)
6
chaos442
2d ago

these cars should not be allowed in usa roads. period

Reply(6)
12
Oj Wilburn
1d ago

high speed chase, i didn't think autonomous drive was able to exceed posted speed limits.

Reply(1)
4
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tesla on autopilot leads police on chase before driver finally wakes up

BAMBERG, Germany - A driver in Germany had his license taken away after he appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla which was on autopilot and lead police on a chase. On Dec. 29 at about 12 p.m. local time, police spotted a Tesla driving down...
CBS LA

Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder

California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.  Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
PASADENA, CA
Carscoops

Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site

First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Louisiana officer arrested after high-speed car chase kills 2 teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana.Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station."That cop has a lot of questions to answer pertaining to his speed and sheer negligence," Clayton said, according to the station. "The public can rest assured, we will follow the facts."It wasn't clear Monday whether Cauthron...
ADDIS, LA
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy