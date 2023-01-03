ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Person killed in fatal freeway crash

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according...
LYNWOOD, CA
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif.- A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening in a collision in Gardena. Officers from the Gardena Police Department responded at 8:42 p.m. to the 2100 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where they learned that a silver Acura TL traveling east passed Van Ness Avenue and collided with the pedestrian, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff.
GARDENA, CA
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Southland freeway

POMONA, Calif. – A person was killed Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Pomona area. The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. near Kellogg Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. All eastbound freeway lanes were blocked in the area...
POMONA, CA
Suspect arrested in connection with Pomona homicide

POMONA, Calif. – A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
ANAHEIM, CA
Man killed after crashing into pole in LA area

POMONA, Calif.- A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle struck a traffic sign in Pomona. The motorist was driving south on Marigold Street, when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a traffic sign, near Terryview Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene...
POMONA, CA
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
One person killed in Carson hit-and-run crash

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Carson Tuesday morning.The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of E. 220th St. and Avalon Blvd., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim was a pedestrian about 30 years old who was reportedly crossing the street. The driver reportedly fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or the driver was immediately available. A later update stated said the driver made contact with authorities, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. The incident was under investigation.
CARSON, CA
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
