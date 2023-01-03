One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Carson Tuesday morning.The collision was reported just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of E. 220th St. and Avalon Blvd., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim was a pedestrian about 30 years old who was reportedly crossing the street. The driver reportedly fled the scene. No description of the vehicle or the driver was immediately available. A later update stated said the driver made contact with authorities, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. The incident was under investigation.

CARSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO