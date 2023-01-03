ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Clifford Oliveira Jr.
1d ago

another propaganda article, when you receive food stamps and ssa or ssi, and your money goes up, your food stamps go down, and vice-versa, and no matter what when the government raises taxs it raises the cost of living and creates more poor people and poverty! that the communist democrat way!

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says

(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii

This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits

A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

New law takes another step to slow catalytic converter thefts

A new law in the new year aims to cut down on catalytic converter thefts. Hawaii got tougher on criminals stealing catalytic converters last year. A law passed by the legislature made it a felony to take the emissions devices, in the hopes it would reduce the number of thefts. In 2022, there were more than 2,000 catalytic converters stolen on Oahu alone.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 4 COVID deaths, over 1,300 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported four additional coronavirus deaths and 1,316 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 373,514. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Magazine

These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Hawaii rainbow license plate will soon be retired

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That iconic rainbow on Hawaii license plates will soon be a thing of the past. The city confirms the rainbow plates will be retired. There’s no timeline yet on when new plates will be issued and it’s not clear how the process of choosing a new design will work.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy