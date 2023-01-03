Moorhead, MN (MNN) - Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says he'll ask that bond be revoked for a Rochester man charged with a 2021 murder in Moorhead. The move to revoke bond for 28-year-old Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed followed the filing of charges against him for a December 30th shooting death in Minneapolis. The defendant was released after posting 175 thousand dollars in bail in the Moorhead case, and prosecutor Melton says in his 20-plus years he’s never seen someone bail out on that type of bail.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO