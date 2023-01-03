ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Top 5 stories this week, including Homewood Gourmet relocating + Ensley Fairfield Mattress company closing after 100+ years

By Gabby Gervais
Bham Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Cala Coffee + 4 other new and coming soon businesses in Birmingham

New year, new businesses! From coffee shops to clothing stores, we’re highlighting five Birmingham businesses that are new and coming soon. Keep reading to see the latest. Start your morning with Santos Coffee, a Guatemalan coffee shop, that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. The Acton Road location is the coffeehouse’s third location in the Birmingham area. I love their mint coffee, which uses a whole mint leaf when brewed to give it a pop of fresh flavor.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 of the best things we ate + drank in Birmingham in December

If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the hunt for hottest eats in Birmingham. From newer spots to the classics, read on for six of our team’s favorite things we ate in Birmingham last month. 1. Grilled Prime Ribeye from Gianmarco’s. Starting off with my...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Sports games, bluegrass + more exciting weekend events—Jan. 6-8

There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. From sports games to dance parties, there are many exciting events happening this weekend in The Magic City, January 6-8. our team’s tasty recommendations. A big difference: Birmingham approved a federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and to bring $242M...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline

It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Trussville, AL

Trussville is a city within the Jefferson and St. Clair counties in Alabama. It is also a suburb of Birmingham and a part of the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Statistical Area. The land's first settler was European Warren Truss and his brothers, who built a grist mill on the Cahaba River in...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wwno.org

In the fight for environmental justice, Birmingham tells Jackson to stay loud

Black communities in the Gulf South have long grappled with contamination — whether in their water or the air they breathe. Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are two predominantly Black cities that have seen similar consequences after years of pollution. Residents of both have spent years working towards solutions in their own communities. Now, the two cities are trying to use their experiences to advocate for continued awareness.
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover

A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December

With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coroner asks for help finding families of four men

The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy