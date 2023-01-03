Top 5 stories this week, including Homewood Gourmet relocating + Ensley Fairfield Mattress company closing after 100+ years

Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Cala Coffee + 4 other new and coming soon businesses in Birmingham
New year, new businesses! From coffee shops to clothing stores, we’re highlighting five Birmingham businesses that are new and coming soon. Keep reading to see the latest. Start your morning with Santos Coffee, a Guatemalan coffee shop, that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. The Acton Road location is the coffeehouse’s third location in the Birmingham area. I love their mint coffee, which uses a whole mint leaf when brewed to give it a pop of fresh flavor.
Bham Now
6 of the best things we ate + drank in Birmingham in December
If you’re anything like us, you’re always on the hunt for hottest eats in Birmingham. From newer spots to the classics, read on for six of our team’s favorite things we ate in Birmingham last month. 1. Grilled Prime Ribeye from Gianmarco’s. Starting off with my...
Bham Now
Sports games, bluegrass + more exciting weekend events—Jan. 6-8
There’s never a dull moment in Birmingham. From sports games to dance parties, there are many exciting events happening this weekend in The Magic City, January 6-8. our team’s tasty recommendations. A big difference: Birmingham approved a federal grant proposal to build 1,100 homes and to bring $242M...
Bham Now
HUGE Alexander Shunnarah sign coming to Birmingham skyline
It’s official, folks. The face of Alabama’s best-known attorney, Alexander Shunnarah, will soon watch over downtown Birmingham from the top of the Two North Twentieth building. Keep reading to learn more. One of the largest billboards in the state. Visible for miles in every direction, the sign at...
Zoe’s Kitchen in Mountain Brook closes: 1 left in Birmingham area
Zoe’s Kitchen, founded in Birmingham, has one location left in the the area after another restaurant closed. The Mountain Brook location, in Crestline Village, is no longer open. According to the chain’s website, the only remaining location in the Birmingham area is the restaurant at 1819 5th Ave. N....
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Trussville, AL
Trussville is a city within the Jefferson and St. Clair counties in Alabama. It is also a suburb of Birmingham and a part of the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Statistical Area. The land's first settler was European Warren Truss and his brothers, who built a grist mill on the Cahaba River in...
wvtm13.com
Store employee identified after being shot and killed outside business in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 5: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Cortez Ware, 37, of Birmingham. No further information was provided. --------------------------------------- A suspect was taken into custody after a man was found dead outside a food market in Birmingham. Sgt. Monica Law...
Bham Now
Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants in the US in 2022
When Bar la Fête opened its doors this past September, we were impressed. A classy parisian-inspired wine bar in downtown Birmingham? Ooh lala! Well, word of this chic spot has officially spread—Bar La Fête just made Robb Report’s list of the 25 most beautiful restaurants in the US in 2022.
Bham Now
Bill Noble Park in Gardendale is getting a new $32 million makeover
Gardendale, something new and fun is coming to town. The redevelopment of Bill Noble Park is in the works to attract athletes from the region. Read on to learn when this park will be ready to use and what will be there. A new Bill Noble Park is coming. Named...
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
wwno.org
In the fight for environmental justice, Birmingham tells Jackson to stay loud
Black communities in the Gulf South have long grappled with contamination — whether in their water or the air they breathe. Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are two predominantly Black cities that have seen similar consequences after years of pollution. Residents of both have spent years working towards solutions in their own communities. Now, the two cities are trying to use their experiences to advocate for continued awareness.
wvtm13.com
Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, dies at 91
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Department of Athletics has announced the passing of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow. Bartow died Sunday at the age of 91. UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said, “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she...
Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover
A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
Bham Now
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
With the start of a new year, we’re looking back at businesses in The Magic City that sadly closed their doors. Read on to learn which spots we were heartbroken to say goodbye to this winter. 1. Botanica | Downtown. Plant lovers were devastated to see Botanica, a local...
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
ABC 33/40 News
Coroner asks for help finding families of four men
The Jefferson County Coroner is asking for help finding family members for four people who recently died in Jefferson County. 57-year-old Charles Kennedy Bolden died on December 15, 2022 after he was found on a sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North in Birmingham. In 2021, Bolden listed a home address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street in Birmingham.
