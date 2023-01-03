ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball vs. NC State: Scouting report, score prediction

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Coming off a19-point victory over the weekend against Florida State, No. 16 Duke (11-3, 2-1) will return to action Wednesday night (7 p.m. ACCN) against in-state rival NC State.

Here's what you need to know:

WIN OVER FSU:Duke basketball shuts down FSU in Jaylen Blakes' first start

BLAKES FINDS HIS NICHE:Jaylen Blakes gives Duke basketball an unexpected but necessary option for success

Dariq Whitehead says he's "100% recovered"

Ahead of Wednesday's clash against the Wolfpack, Duke freshman and potential NBA Draft lottery pick Dariq Whitehead told reporters on Tuesday that he feels 100% recovered, including mentally, after fracturing his right foot in late August.

Whitehead missed the Dec. 20 game against Wake Forest due to a non-COVID-related illness and returned to score a season-high 16 points in the 86-67 win over Florida State. Whitehead has underperformed to expectations since coming to Durham, averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and one assist per game.

He added on Tuesday that when he went home for the holiday break that he got some "tough love" from his family. Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted that Whitehead has seemed different since his return to school, returning with a renewed level of focus.

Scheyer added on Tuesday that junior guard Jeremy Roach is still being bothered by a lingering toe injury on his right football. Roach refused to use his foot as an excuse for a subpar 2-for-10 shooting performance, finishing with nine points. FSU coach Leonard Hamilton called Roach “the straw that stirs the drink” for Duke, but that hasn’t been the case during the past two games. Roach was 3-for-7 from the field against Wake Forest last week, with five turnovers to just two assists.

"He's progressing. He's just not 100% yet," Scheyer said.

Slowing down NC State's backcourt

The Wolfpack won't be able to contend with the size of Duke's frontcourt, but they do sport one of the more talented backcourts in the ACC.

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith has averaged 18.1 points a game and has scored in double digits every game this season. He's joined by Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsell, who combine to score nearly 30 points per game.

Luckily for Duke, stopping opponents from scoring has been its bread and butter this season. The Blue Devils have held 13 of 14 opponents below their season scoring average – six to their then-season low for points, including Iowa and Xavier. Their scoring defense (60.9 ppg) is 25th in the nation.

Duke has won three straight over NC State and eight of the last 11. The Wolfpack are 8-1 this season at home.

Busy January

The Blue Devils will begin a difficult January stretch with five of their next eight games on the road, including three of the next four.

After facing NC State, Duke will travel to Boston College on Saturday before returning home to host Pitt on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Blue Devils will then travel to Clemson on Jan. 14.

Duke vs. NC State score prediction

Duke 79, NC State 65: Although the Wolfpack have been at their best at home this season, Duke's size and defensive ability will be too much for NC State to handle. Duke gets its second straight ACC win and begins its ascent towards the top of the conference standings.

