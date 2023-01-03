ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpAtT_0k22RzLf00

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Dolphins are a 1-point favorite in the game.

Sporting News: Jets 20, Dolphins 17

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Dolphins are in another tough place at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (finger) hurting, just like they were in the Week 5 blowout loss to the Jets in New York. Their QB play already has been shaky during the five-game losing streak. The Jets' defense rebounds and gets a break vs. an inconsistent running game while Mike White plays OK enough with his weapons in good matchups."

Bookies.com: Take the under in Jets vs. Dolphins game

Bill Speros writes: "For the 54th consecutive season, the Jets will not win a championship. The Dolphins will need help to get into the playoffs – notably a win here and a loss by the Patriots. But their starting QB could be a game-time decision. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol until further notice. Teddy Bridgewater was hurt against New England. And Skylar Thompson is Skylar Thompson. This total is generous."

NFL Week 18 odds: Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Bills | Vikings vs. Bears | Texans vs. Colts | Jets vs. Dolphins | Panthers vs. Saints | Browns vs. Steelers | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Lions vs. Packers

Sports Betting Dime: Jets 18.7, Dolphins 17.6

The site's formula predicts that the Jets will win the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker: Go with the Jets with the points vs. Dolphins

It writes: "The status of Tua is really important here. The Jets are 5-0 against backup QBs this year. Their ability to feast on backups was the reason they got off to such a hot start this year when everything seemed to be going their way. If it’s Skylar Thompson on Sunday the Jets could have a shot to make up that 3 point spread. If it’s Tua though, this will almost certainly be all Miami. With Tua’s status uncertain, I’m taking the Jets for now."

How to watch:NFL Week 18 schedule, television information

Pro Football Network: Bet the Dolphins to cover vs. Jets

BJ Rudell writes: "For both teams, QB injuries and erratic play have almost doomed their hopes. Critically important is this game’s locale. Miami can still squeak into the postseason despite losing five straight. Notably, four of those five were on the road against very good teams. Their superior backfield and receivers should compensate for a seemingly more vulnerable defense and questionable QB play."

Sporting News: Dolphins 31, Jets 27

Bill Bender writes: "The Dolphins have a shot at the AFC Wild Card, but Tua Tagovailoa remains out so it's on Teddy Bridgewater to break a five-game losing streak. The Jets also are on a five-game losing streak, and they've lost their last four road games. Miami takes that last playoff spot, but just barely."

NFL power rankings Week 18:San Francisco 49ers surging toward NFL playoffs

NFL Week 18 playoff picture, scenarios:What's at stake in last week of regular season

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Agent Thinks Quarterback "Quit" On His Team

Marcus Mariota has not been with the Atlanta Falcons since Dec. 4, when he made his last start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that rookie Desmond Ridder would be replacing Mariota, who would be heading to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin

Stefon Diggs made sure he was there for his teammate on Monday night. Video went viral of the Buffalo Bills receiver Diggs arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported that Diggs initially had trouble being allowed in but a police officer eventually... The post Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy