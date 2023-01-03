ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills player Damar Hamlin was an impact player in the 2018 Sun Bowl

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game in Cincinnati, was an impact player in the 2018 Sun Bowl.

Then a junior safety at Pitt and established as one of the team's best players, Hamlin had four tackles in the Panthers' 14-13 loss, including one in the fourth quarter of Stanford star JJ Arcega-Whiteside that briefly saved a touchdown. He also had two pass breakups.

"This year has gone great," Hamlin said after Pitt's first practice in El Paso for the New Year's Eve Sun Bowl. "I'm healthier this year and that's made a huge difference. I owe the training staff a great deal for helping me this year. The experience of the previous two years has helped as well.

"I feel more comfortable this season. I've played safety here in college after being a cornerback for many years. But the transition was smooth. I had played some safety before and I enjoy playing safety."

He also talked about his future, one that would include two more years at Pitt before he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by Buffalo.

"Football has been a big part of my life," he said. "My dad Mario and mom Nina have been huge in my life and been there to help guide me. I'd love to play in the NFL someday that is my goal. I'll be back next year and it'll be great to see us improve even more. We've come a long way this year. We've had some nice wins. We're excited about being in El Paso, it's another chance to improve and be together as a team."

After collapsing on the field Monday night, Hamlin's heartbeat was restored by emergency personnel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. The game was suspended.

The only player who has ever died in an NFL game was UTEP graduate Chuck Hughes. A fourth-round draft pick after his record-setting Miner career, Hughes, a receiver for the Detroit Lions, collapsed and later died on Oct. 24, 1971, in a game against the Chicago Bears.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

