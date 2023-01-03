Man dies after being struck while walking along U.S. 223 in Adrian

ADRIAN — A Clinton man died last week after being struck by a vehicle while walking on U.S. 223 in Adrian.

The incident happened at about 7:10 a.m. Dec. 28, a news release from the Adrian Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on the U.S. 223 overpass east of Industrial Drive. They found that a van, traveling east on U.S. 223, had struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound in the traveled portion of the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton, Denny Lee Bullock, died from his injuries. The driver of the van was not injured.

It was dark at the time of the crash, and there are no highway lights in the area, the release said. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Adrian Deputy Police Chief Larry Van Alstine confirmed Bullock's identity. In an email, he said police do not know why he was walking in that area.

Anyone who has information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer Paula West at the Adrian Police Department by calling 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.