Morro Bay, CA

This Adorable California Town Will Pay You to Eat There All Month Long

If you’ve had San Luis Obispo, California on your must-visit list, this month seems like an excellent time to make it happen. In addition to its 250-year-old namesake Spanish mission, Highway 1’s screensaver-worthy scenery, and a long list of local wineries, San Luis Obispo is also offering visitors (and locals) the chance to earn money by eating out.
Cal Trans Update #2 on Highway 1 closure

District:05 – Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties. MONTEREY / SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES – The current full closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to 2.5 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County is scheduled to remain in effect at least through Monday Jan. 2.
Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
Fundraising golf tournament draws hundreds to Paso Robles

– The first-ever Stacie Strong Golf Tournament drew several hundred people to the Links Golf Course Saturday in Paso Robles. Stacie Athon is a former Bearcat who is battling cancer. She was first diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2020, a few months after she and Cody Willis married. It manifested again more recently and she is undergoing highly specialized treatment in Southern California, which is quite expensive. The tournament raised money to help defray her health expenses.
