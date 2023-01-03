ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Coast Guard responds to sinking ship in Port of Milwaukee

By Beck Andrew Salgado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
The Coast Guard responded Monday to Kinnickinnic River in the Port of Milwaukee after it was reported that the towing vessel "Michigan" was sinking in the port's waters.

At 11:27 a.m. The National Response Center flagged the incident to the Coast Guard explaining that the 112-foot tug and barge had begun taking on water at its moorings and partially sank in 26 feet of water.

The Coast Guard determined that the sinking vessel had a maximum potential for 40,000 gallons of oil and fuel onboard.

Responders said the vessel is not actively polluting the port's waters and to prevent it from doing so 100 feet of hard boom with absorbent material has been deployed.

“At this point in time, the Coast Guard’s focus is the marine environmental protection and the potential waterway impacts,” said Capt. Seth Parker, Commander of the Coast Guard’s Lake Michigan Sector

U.S. Venture, the owner of the boat, has activated its vessel response plan and contacted a marine salvage organization to respond to the sunken vessel.

Coast Guard pollution responders along with partners from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Milwaukee Harbor Patrol, the Port of Milwaukee and representatives of the vessel continue to be on the scene.

