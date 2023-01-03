Amid reports this week that Jim Harbaugh may be looking to make a jump to the NFL, the Michigan head coach did his best to help squash some of the speculation. In an oddly worded Thursday afternoon statement issued by the program, Harbaugh acknowledged “the rumors and speculation over the past few days” and reiterated his earlier statement that he expects to return as head coach at Michigan for the 2023 season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO