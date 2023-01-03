Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
Michigan man accused of imprisoning, assaulting ex-girlfriend in van after argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged with a felony after allegedly imprisoning and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a van after they argued on Christmas day. Quintin (also known as Quinton) Brian Dorrough, 32, of Detroit, is charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence related to the incident, according to a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Woman pleads no contest to not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home has pleaded no contest and is expected to be sentenced to probation, authorities said. Three weeks ago, the case was expected to go to trial in Wayne County. On Tuesday, Jan....
Lawsuit: School bus driver accused of beating 7th grader, biting her face
DETROIT – A lawsuit has been filed after a Detroit school bus driver allegedly beat and bit a 7th-grade girl, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The 12-year-old sustained a concussion and needed shots for the bite wound to her face, the report said. According to her family, the girl was...
Decade in prison not enough for causing deaths of I-94 construction workers, victims’ families say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Ryann Danielle Musselman will spend the next decade behind bars for murder, a sentence the families of her two victims say is grossly inadequate. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Musselman Thursday, Jan. 5, to 10-15 years in prison for causing the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on I-94 in November 2020.
Man accused of fatally shooting friend sentenced to prison
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of fatally shooting his friend a year ago while they were drinking together in an Ypsilanti apartment has been sentenced to prison. Rodney Lamont McClendon was sentenced Dec. 14 to serve seven and half to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Fairly, court records show.
No one called 911 after fatal shooting outside Michigan elementary school
DETROIT – A man was fatally shot in front of a Michigan elementary school on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and no one called 911, WXYZ Detroit reports. Detroit Police officers were alerted to the incident by the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, the report said. Around 7:45 a.m., they arrived at the scene in front of Trix Academy at the corner of Fairmount Drive and Joann Avenue. They discovered the body of a male gunshot victim.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
Police find cocaine, gun in Ohio man’s car during traffic stop in Michigan
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop after police found cocaine and a handgun inside his vehicle. A deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 6400 block of S. Telegraph Road when he noticed a driver commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
Partially-buried body found behind Detroit home
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home in in Detroit. Details about the investigation are limited, but police told WXYZ-TV that the body was found on E. Hildale Street near Van Dyke Avenue on Wednesday. The victim’s identity...
Ypsilanti-area gun range now open to the public
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Gun enthusiasts can gear up for a new range that has officially opened in Ypsilanti Township. Range USA, which claims to be the largest operator of indoor ranges and firearms education in the nation, opened at 660 James L Hart Parkway on Dec. 27. It’s the company’s third facility in Michigan and 38th in the country.
Ypsilanti-area commissioner picked as new chair of Washtenaw County board
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With the new year comes new leadership — and new faces — on Washtenaw County’s top elected body. The all-Democrat Board of Commissioners chose Justin Hodge, a University of Michigan clinical assistant professor of social work and Ypsilanti Township resident, as its next chair on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh speaks (sort of), Blake Corum update, more
While Jim Harbaugh remains as murky as ever about his situation at Michigan, he was reached this week by phone. The head coach apparently spoke to WJZY-TV, the FOX affiliate in Charlotte late Tuesday, amid reports that he had a phone conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, telling TV anchor Will Kunkel: “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year.”
Ann Arbor makerspace seeks to raise $50K
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve seen the sign at the Ypsilanti Farmers Market or sat down in the chairs outside Ann Arbor’s Comet Coffee, you’ve benefitted from the handiwork of Maker Works. Now, the makerspace is asking for help.
‘Be careful on the ice,’ Washtenaw County sheriff warns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Public safety officials in Washtenaw County are cautioning people to be careful when traveling out on the ice this winter. With weather forecasts predicting temperatures dropping below freezing once again soon, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice Tuesday, Jan. 3, urging residents to be cautious around frozen bodies of water, as the ice may not be as safe as it appears.
See inside the temporary student gym at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Some call it The Tent. Some call it The Bubble. Some combine the two names and call it The Tubble. All the nicknames apply to the white-tarped facility in the middle of Palmer Field on the University of Michigan’s Central Campus. It’s official name is the Temporary Recreation Facility at Palmer Field.
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
Jim Harbaugh reiterates: I expect to coach Michigan in 2023
Amid reports this week that Jim Harbaugh may be looking to make a jump to the NFL, the Michigan head coach did his best to help squash some of the speculation. In an oddly worded Thursday afternoon statement issued by the program, Harbaugh acknowledged “the rumors and speculation over the past few days” and reiterated his earlier statement that he expects to return as head coach at Michigan for the 2023 season.
Michigan edge rusher hits transfer portal; strength coach to Purdue
The post-playoff exodus continues at Michigan, where a second edge rusher has signaled plans to transfer today. Defensive end Taylor Upshaw entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Tuesday. Upshaw, who appeared in 36 games over five seasons, is a graduate student with a year of eligibility remaining.
TheRide hopes to improve reliability with these upcoming adjustments
ANN ARBOR, MI -- TheRide is making adjustments to many of its routes starting Sunday, Jan. 22. In an effort to improve its reliability and on-time performance, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is adjusting the amount of time its buses will serve the stops in between timepoints. Timepoints are the stops along a route that a bus must reach and leave at a scheduled time.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0