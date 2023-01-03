ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million

The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
COMMACK, NY
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
therealdeal.com

Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening

Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar

Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
NORTHPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead IDA’s law firm, representing companies suing Triple Five affiliate, says company is ‘sham vehicle’ used by principals to dodge liability

Nixon Peabody, legal counsel to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, has in federal court filings accused Nader Ghermezian and other members of the Ghermezian family of operating Triple Five Worldwide LLC as a “sham vehicle” to shield themselves from personal liability. While Nixon Peabody is the Riverhead IDA’s...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy