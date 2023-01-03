Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Woman With Autism Missing After Leaving Her Sister's HomeStill UnsolvedElmont, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
News 12
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Greenwich home with view of Long Island Sound on the market for $5.3M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sitting on the water of the Long Island Sound, a colonial-style home at 36 Shore Road in Old Greenwich has hit the market for $5,295,000. The 0.45-acre property features a secluded "waterfront oasis," which has a floating dock and...
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New York
If you like saving money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New York to make it even more convenient to shop on a budget.
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
NASSAU BANK BANDIT STRIKES AGAIN? Westbury Bank of America branch latest to be targeted
A Westbury bank became the latest to be targeted in Nassau County by an attempted bank robber this past week.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
longisland.com
Owners of McQuade’s Grill in Lynbrook Close Restaurant, Sell to New Owners
The owners of McQuade’s Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook announced on Monday that they sold their restaurant. Operations will be picked up by James Laurelli of Ugly Phil's Brewing company, according to an online post by former owner Jim McQuade. “After great consideration, we made the decision to sell our...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains
A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed. Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website. The...
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
Police: Westbury bank latest target in series of robberies across Nassau County
Authorities say on Wednesday afternoon, a masked 5 feet 8 inches male entered the Bank of America on Post Avenue, slipped the teller a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
Riverhead IDA’s law firm, representing companies suing Triple Five affiliate, says company is ‘sham vehicle’ used by principals to dodge liability
Nixon Peabody, legal counsel to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, has in federal court filings accused Nader Ghermezian and other members of the Ghermezian family of operating Triple Five Worldwide LLC as a “sham vehicle” to shield themselves from personal liability. While Nixon Peabody is the Riverhead IDA’s...
longislandbusiness.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
