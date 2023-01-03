Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Grant available for insulation for income-qualified homeowners in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City is now offering a grant for income-qualified homeowners that covers the full cost of increasing the amount of insulation in their homes. All the costs are covered by the City directly. Income limits to qualify for Iowa City homeowners are...
cbs2iowa.com
Major financial and environmental risks remain after Marengo plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa — Nearly one month after an explosion and fire ripped through the C6-Zero plant in Marengo, investigators tell Iowa’s News Now they are not getting the cooperation of the building’s operators, and pollutants inside the plant have not been removed, and remain within runoff water they’re trying to keep from the Iowa River.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 uaw workers to vote on cnh offer
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH’s latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Secretary of State teaming up with nonprofit for 'Human Trafficking Awareness' month
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with Cedar Rapids nonprofit Chains Interrupted to raise awareness of human trafficking happening in the state of Iowa. We felt that there was a strong need to raise awareness for all Iowans," said Secretary Pate. In...
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless persons' remembrance day memorial in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening
The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and Willis Dady hosted a homeless persons’ remembrance day memorial Wednesday, in honor of the nearly 30 lives lost within the homeless community. The memorial ran from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Willis Dady Works, located at 800 1st Ave...
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids schools' new maintenance shop sees flurry of activity during icy weather
The Cedar Rapids Community School District's Grounds Maintenance Shop saw a flurry of activity during Wednesday morning's wintry weather. The school district highlighted the use of the new facility in a Facebook post Wednesday. The facility opened this fall at 1420 14th Avenue SW so maintenance crews can store and...
cbs2iowa.com
Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors appoints new chairperson
JOHNSON COUNTY — The first formal meeting of the year took place for the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There were several organizational issues discussed, but the meeting began with the appointing of Lisa Green-Douglass as the Chairperson for 2023. Rod Sullivan was appointed Vice...
cbs2iowa.com
Garbage, recycling collection canceled on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids due to icy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All Cedar Rapids solid waste collections are canceled Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, due to icy roads. Wednesday and Thursday garbage and recycling collection routes will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 5. Collections will be back on schedule for Friday, Jan. 6. Yard...
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: The 1st Appendectomy was performed in Davenport!
Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac talks about history's first appendectomy, which happened on this day, January 4,1885. A Quad City doctor performed the surgery on a Davenport, Iowa school teacher and it saved her life!
cbs2iowa.com
City Council office hours return to Marion Public Library
Marion — Marion City Council office hours will resume at the new Marion Public Library Saturday. Communication and outreach are important, and we are thrilled to engage with community members in our new library facility,” said Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “Our goal is to connect with residents, answer their questions and help them solve issues.
momcollective.com
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
