Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Major financial and environmental risks remain after Marengo plant explosion

MARENGO, Iowa — Nearly one month after an explosion and fire ripped through the C6-Zero plant in Marengo, investigators tell Iowa’s News Now they are not getting the cooperation of the building’s operators, and pollutants inside the plant have not been removed, and remain within runoff water they’re trying to keep from the Iowa River.
MARENGO, IA
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 uaw workers to vote on cnh offer

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH’s latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.
BURLINGTON, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

A Lesson on Trains in Iowa

When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors appoints new chairperson

JOHNSON COUNTY — The first formal meeting of the year took place for the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There were several organizational issues discussed, but the meeting began with the appointing of Lisa Green-Douglass as the Chairperson for 2023. Rod Sullivan was appointed Vice...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City Council office hours return to Marion Public Library

Marion — Marion City Council office hours will resume at the new Marion Public Library Saturday. Communication and outreach are important, and we are thrilled to engage with community members in our new library facility,” said Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “Our goal is to connect with residents, answer their questions and help them solve issues.
MARION, IA
momcollective.com

Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area

One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Fire in Rural Washington Residence

At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

