wchstv.com
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search and rescue operation continues for missing 13-year-old
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The search for missing 13-year-old Darius Lester continues in Ross County. Darius, the sheriff’s office said, was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday near Kinnamon Lane, just outside of Chillicothe. The road is located near the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Here is what we know:
iheart.com
Piketon Man Killed During Two-Vehicle Crash in Pike County
State Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash from late Tuesday night that claimed the life of a Pike County man. The Patrol on Wednesday said Hal Smith, 66, of Piketon, was pronounced deceased at the scene after his Chevy Silverado collided with the rear of a backhoe while traveling westbound along State Route 32 around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3rd.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Ross Co. teen located after hours of searching
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After searching hours of searching, rescue crews have located Darius Lester. According to dispatchers, he is currently being checked by medics. Darius has been missing since around 9 p.m. yesterday in the area of Kinnamon Lane and the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Shortly after 2 a.m....
wklw.com
Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co
A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
WSAZ
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search and rescue crews scouring Ross Co. nature preserve for missing child
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Search and rescue teams have been called to a local nature preserve in Ross County to search for a missing juvenile. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Darius Lester was last seen yesterday evening around 9 p.m. Darius is described as 4’8″,...
WSAZ
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
iheart.com
Two Charged for Tire Theft From Scioto County Dealership
A man and a woman are facing a charge of petty theft after the two were caught stealing tires from a Scioto County automobile dealership. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were contacted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, December 31st on a report that two subjects were on the lot at Glockner Chevrolet and GMC in Portsmouth, taking tires.
Piketon man dies after car collides with backhoe
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November
UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
2 arrested for stealing tires from Ohio car lot
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.” He said that both of them were arrested, and their […]
WOWK
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty...
Second lawsuit filed following Magoffin County school bus crash
It alleges various forms of negligence including reckless driving and inadequate enforcement of safety rules and says the driver was overworked at a second job but still drove the next morning.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash causes traffic headache on Bridge St. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of North Bridge Street on an injury accident. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision. It is unknown at this time the extent of any injuries. The...
