Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO