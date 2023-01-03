ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers Will Be Available Free in January from Montgomery County Public Libraries

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout January. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 24. 10:15 a.m.-noon. Computer Classes (intermediate) at Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 4, In Montgomery County

It’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. How to Recycle Your Tree: Many Montgomery County residents celebrate the holidays with a live cut Christmas tree. With the holiday season over, now is the time to recycle your tree. 2. Winter Coat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Last call for $17.5 million in Montgomery County rent relief program

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials. A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction

Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated

A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Source of the Spring

Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park is Closing After 32 Years

Takoma Park institution Mark’s Kitchen will close at the end of January after 32 years in business, the Source has confirmed. Owner Mark Choe is planning to retire, according to Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma. “Mark’s Kitchen will be closing after 32 years in business in Takoma Park,” Barclay said in an email to the Source. “We are very sorry to see this Takoma Park institution close, but wish owner Mark Choe well as he starts his retirement.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
ggwash.org

Metrorail operator arrested on suspicion of operating train while intoxicated

A Metrorail operator was arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, on suspicion of operating a train while intoxicated (DWI), according to a public Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) document. The operator of the Blue Line train failed to stop at the Van Dorn Street Metro station platform and was unresponsive to Metro’s rail control center for about 45 minutes while the agency mounted a police and fire response to the train because they were unsure what was going on.
FRANCONIA, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Advisory Commission to Hold Forum on Traffic Enforcement

The county’s Police Advisory Commission plans to hold a virtual public forum to address traffic enforcement by the county’s police department, officials announced. The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9; community members can register to provide up to three minutes of live testimony, or written, audio or video testimony that could be longer if necessary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway

A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WTOP

Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

‘A complete nightmare’: Apartment tenants seek help after water damage, power outages at Virginia high-rise

VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Several tenants of a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment say their living conditions are a nightmare, and after emails and calls have gone unanswered, they’re sharing their pleas for help with DC News Now. On December 27, tenants of Adaire Apartments in Vienna said that water pipes burst, causing the […]
VIENNA, VA
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy