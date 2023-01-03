Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Online Workshops and One-on-One Sessions to Assist Job Seekers Will Be Available Free in January from Montgomery County Public Libraries
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers throughout January. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops:. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 24. 10:15 a.m.-noon. Computer Classes (intermediate) at Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 4, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Jan. 4, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. How to Recycle Your Tree: Many Montgomery County residents celebrate the holidays with a live cut Christmas tree. With the holiday season over, now is the time to recycle your tree. 2. Winter Coat...
bethesdamagazine.com
Last call for $17.5 million in Montgomery County rent relief program
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which aims to provide short-term rental assistance to eligible households suffering from pandemic-related financial troubles, still has about $17.5 million to distribute from the $40 million total in awards, according to county officials. A deadline of Jan. 13 for applications has been set...
mocoshow.com
Policy Discussion for Plan That Proposes 72 Stacked Townhouses in Gaithersburg is Scheduled for February 6
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. A consolidated joint public hearing was held on November 7, 2022. The Planning Commission records remained open until 5pm Friday December 16, 2022 with Planning Commission recommendation scheduled for January 4, 2023. The Mayor and City Council records will remain open until 5pm on Friday January 13, 2023 with policy discussion scheduled for February 6, 2023. Comments on this application may be mailed to 31 South Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD, 20877 or emailed to planning@gaithersburgmd.gov up until the closing of the records.
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
mocoshow.com
Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction
Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
NBC Washington
Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated
A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park is Closing After 32 Years
Takoma Park institution Mark’s Kitchen will close at the end of January after 32 years in business, the Source has confirmed. Owner Mark Choe is planning to retire, according to Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma. “Mark’s Kitchen will be closing after 32 years in business in Takoma Park,” Barclay said in an email to the Source. “We are very sorry to see this Takoma Park institution close, but wish owner Mark Choe well as he starts his retirement.”
mocoshow.com
Applications for the Montgomery County Virtual Academy (2023-2024 School Year) Open January 5
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is planning for the start of the upcoming school year 2023 – 2024, including the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA). The MVA is part of the continuum of digital learning opportunities offered to students and part of the choice programs in MCPS. The primary focus...
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
ggwash.org
Metrorail operator arrested on suspicion of operating train while intoxicated
A Metrorail operator was arrested on Friday, December 23, 2022, on suspicion of operating a train while intoxicated (DWI), according to a public Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) document. The operator of the Blue Line train failed to stop at the Van Dorn Street Metro station platform and was unresponsive to Metro’s rail control center for about 45 minutes while the agency mounted a police and fire response to the train because they were unsure what was going on.
Police Advisory Commission to Hold Forum on Traffic Enforcement
The county’s Police Advisory Commission plans to hold a virtual public forum to address traffic enforcement by the county’s police department, officials announced. The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9; community members can register to provide up to three minutes of live testimony, or written, audio or video testimony that could be longer if necessary.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
mocoshow.com
Bridge Project Brings Speed Cameras Back to Beltway
A Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) bridge rehabilitation project is bringing Safe Zones Automated Speed Enforcement (“speed cameras”) back to the Beltway. This project involves the rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-95 above the Outer Loop of the Beltway (I-495 West) within the I-495/I-95 interchange in College Park. Contractor crews will be repairing the bridge’s deck joints as well as its concrete piers and columns.
County Officials Exploring Downtown Silver Spring Police District
Montgomery County officials are exploring adding a new police district and increasing staffing to address crime in downtown Silver Spring. An investigation is underway to determine whether a seventh police district in the county, focusing on downtown Silver Spring, is necessary, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a press conference on Wednesday.
WTOP
Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville
The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station. When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose...
‘A complete nightmare’: Apartment tenants seek help after water damage, power outages at Virginia high-rise
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Several tenants of a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment say their living conditions are a nightmare, and after emails and calls have gone unanswered, they’re sharing their pleas for help with DC News Now. On December 27, tenants of Adaire Apartments in Vienna said that water pipes burst, causing the […]
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 0