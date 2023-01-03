Read full article on original website
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Tee Higgins went ‘above and beyond’ with Damar Hamlin’s family after terrifying collapse
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a beacon of support for Damar Hamlin’s family as the Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati. “Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times,” Jordan Rooney — a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin who’s been speaking on behalf of the family — told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive. He has shown that he’s a great human being.” Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday after he stood...
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
Lovie Smith wants to hand the Chicago Bears the number 1 pick
After Week 17, the Chicago Bears now have prime draft position locked down for the 2023 NFL Draft. But, just how high will they be picking? That’s the question that won’t be answered for a few days. Losing their ninth game in a row, the Bears now sit...
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?
What may have happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is rare, but is often deadly. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains what commotio cordis is and whether Hamlin can make a full recovery.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Photos and videos captured raw emotions and the moment of prayer among Damar Hamlin's teammates in the moments after he collapsed mid-game
Damar Hamlin's injury left players on both teams in shock, and his teammates gathered in prayer as he was treated on the field.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo's 24-year-old safety was administered CPR and taken off the field by ambulance Monday night.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral
There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
