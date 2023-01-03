ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
VIRGINIA STATE
DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end

SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Minha D.

South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!

Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Gov. McMaster reveals his SC 2023-24 executive budget priorities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released his Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Executive Budget listing his economic priorities for the new year Friday morning. A release from the governor’s office states that McMaster, as in years past, is prioritizing fiscal responsibility and “wise, transformative investments in education, infrastructure, public safety, and provides tax relief for South Carolinians.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Crisis at Shelters Across SC

For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
CHARLESTON, SC
Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

Editor's Note: Video from Nov. 2022 features two charged after marijuana discovered in truck. The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store...
GEORGIA STATE
Shocking Update!: Small Ohio governments reject millions in COVID-19 stimulus funding

Dozens of small towns and municipalities in Ohio have turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to data from the Ohio Grants Partnership. 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply or returned the funds to the state, with 48 of them not applying for the grant money at all.
OHIO STATE
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals

From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

