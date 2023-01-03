Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end
SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
golaurens.com
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster reveals his SC 2023-24 executive budget priorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released his Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Executive Budget listing his economic priorities for the new year Friday morning. A release from the governor’s office states that McMaster, as in years past, is prioritizing fiscal responsibility and “wise, transformative investments in education, infrastructure, public safety, and provides tax relief for South Carolinians.”
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
Disaster relief loans available to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to help those along the Grand Strand impacted by Hurricane Ian. The low-interest loans are available for “physical damage” and “economic injury.” The SBA said businesses and non-profits are eligible for the loans. Homeowners can also apply. “We offer up to […]
WXII 12
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
Editor's Note: Video from Nov. 2022 features two charged after marijuana discovered in truck. The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store...
When North Carolina Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month, including January 2023. Benefits are paid between...
southarkansassun.com
Shocking Update!: Small Ohio governments reject millions in COVID-19 stimulus funding
Dozens of small towns and municipalities in Ohio have turned down their share of a combined $3.6 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to data from the Ohio Grants Partnership. 53 townships and municipalities either failed to apply or returned the funds to the state, with 48 of them not applying for the grant money at all.
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission continue hearing from customers on Duke Energy price increase
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to their request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the public service commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts. One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
50,000 people to lose jobs in NC when recession hits in late 2023, economist warns
CARY – Fifty thousand workers in North Carolina “could lose their jobs” in a coming recession later this year, N.C. State economist Dr. Mike Walden warned Wednesday. And the rapidly growing Triangle won’t escape without harm, he stressed. To put that number in perspective, that total...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
