Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Ultimate Shine Car Wash to Open First Car Wash in Ohio
CHILLICOTHE – A new way to wash is opening in Chillicothe in just a few weeks. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family-owned business established in 2005 with 17 locations throughout east Tennessee and Western Virginia. Now they are working to grow into Ohio with two locations in Chillicothe and Washington court house.
Record-Herald
SSCC announces honors lists for the fall semester
Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bellisio Foods to host open interview event in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will host an Open Interview Event for Bellisio Foods Company of Jackson on Thursday, January 12th. The event, which will take place at the OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center in Piketon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will give job seekers the opportunity to discuss available positions, benefits packages, and applicable skills and experience with Bellisio Foods representatives.
iheart.com
New Ohio Holiday Honors U.S. President & Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant
Ohio will have a new state holiday honoring U.S. President and Civil War General Ulysses S. Grant, who was born in Clermont County. The state legislature approved the holiday in December and Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill on Monday, January 2nd. State Representative Adam Bird, who co-introduced the bill,...
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Dec 23 — 1001 Lewis St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a smoke detector activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival but did note an audible alarm. FD was informed by occupants there was no smoke in the residence, that the detector just started alarming. FD investigation was unable to locate any problem(s) and determined the sequence indicated the unit needed to be replaced. FD advised the occupants to contact maintenance personnel to replace the detector.
sciotopost.com
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
Times Gazette
N. West St. section closing
The city of Hillsboro announced Wednesday that beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, North West Street will be closed from West Main Street to Sommers Street. “They are planning on closing the Streeter in that area at 6:30 a.m. Monday and anticipate that section will be back open on the 10th,” Whitney Aliff, an administrative assistant with the city said.
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena Health System welcomes first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New Year’s Day began with much excitement in Ohio as Ohio State University Buckeye fans tuned in to watch their team compete in a college football national semifinal game. But for Sierra Newland and Paul Hammond of Chillicothe, the start of 2023 was spent at Adena Regional Medical Center preparing to welcome their first child.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions sink Pirates, 54-46
PLAIN CITY — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team traveled to Jonathan Alder High School on Friday, Dec. 30 to take part in their annual Pioneer Classic. Washington would take on the West Carrollton Pirates in a non-conference contest. Ahead of this game, Washington was 10-1 on...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
