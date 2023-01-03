Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Dolly Parton Has Plans to Release a ‘Very Special’ Gospel Duet With Dionne Warwick
Dolly Parton is no stranger to teaming up with fellow musical legends, and in 2023, she's continuing that trend with an epic, cross-genre collaboration with soul-pop star Dionne Warwick. Warwick shared the news in a sit-down interview on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining that it all started when Parton pitched...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
Jo Dee Messina Through the Years [PHOTOS]
It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Scores Her First No. 1 Hit
Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am. "Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for...
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
Brantley Gilbert’s New Year’s Goals Include New Music: ‘I Got a Lot of Work to Do’
Brantley Gilbert dropped a somewhat surprise album in November called So Help Me God, and the singer is already looking ahead to new music in 2023. Gilbert will head to Texas to write more music in February, but he says been working on new tunes since before he released his latest project.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals the Secret to His Weight Loss: ‘No Gimmicks or Fads’
While losing weight is one of the most common New Year's resolutions out there, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney is already on the other side of his weight loss goal. The singer dropped more than 50 pounds over the course of 2022, explaining that he was motivated by a desire to improve his mental and physical health.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
54 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Joins the Grand Ole Opry
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0