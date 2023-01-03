Andy Dalton donates to Damar Hamlin's toy drive, sends message
The love is still strong between former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Buffalo Bills.
Back in 2018, Dalton threw a game-winner to Tyler Boyd against the Ravens that ended a long-running Bills playoff drought. Bills fans responded in kind by flooding Dalton’s foundation with donations around the $400,000 mark.
Now in the wake of the severe injury to Bills defender Damar Hamlin and the postponement of Bills-Bengals in Week 17, Dalton has responded in kind with a big donation to Hamlin’s toy drive.
As captured by Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, the Daltons followed the donation with a message on Instagram:
Comments / 2