Fargo Police Chief praises accomplishments and offers encouragement while welcoming new officers and promoting veterans

kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
kfgo.com
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
wdayradionow.com
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
kvrr.com
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
kfgo.com
Last week on the job for West Fargo Police lieutenant
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – After 48 years on the job, Greg Warren is calling it a day. The West Fargo Police lieutenant retires on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975 where he worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job. He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
kfgo.com
Enchantasys’ owners continue push to recall new Fargo zoning ordinance
FARGO (KFGO) – Just a few days into their petition drive, the owners of Enchantasys have shifted their strategy to collect the necessary signatures to recall a new zoning ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. According to owner Kim Patterson, they have made two changes to the petition drive....
wdayradionow.com
Minn-Dak Woodturners: All welcome to attend 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Artists and creators are inviting the public to view their crafts and watch live demonstrations of their skills. Woodturning experts and enthusiasts from the Minn-Dak Woodturners Association are inviting everyone to attend The 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza. The event is being held on Saturday, January 16, at In the Chips, 303 21st Street North, Moorhead, between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can expect to see several examples of bowls, pens, goblets, watch woodturners share techniques, and get hands on experience themselves.
wdayradionow.com
Norman County Sheriff in hospice care following pancreatic cancer diagnosis
(Norman County, MN) -- The Norman County Sheriff's Office says current Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is currently in hospice care. The information was shared by Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting upon the request of Norman County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. Thornton's family says he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on December 8th, 2022. He is currently being brought home to be under the care of family members at this time.
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
kfgo.com
Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
wdayradionow.com
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
wdayradionow.com
Controversial Comic up for debate at Valley City Barnes County Public Library
(Valley City, ND) -- The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is holding a public hearing Thursday to discuss a controversial graphic novel. Since September, a group of residents have been asking the library to remove the book "Let's Talk About It" from circulation. They say the graphic images depicted...
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
valleynewslive.com
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 2, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rudolfo Delgado III, 35, of East Grand Forks, for Terroristic Threats. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse, Violating a No Contact Order. James Peter Scanlon, 35, no address provided, Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle. Stephen Clifford Stone, 31, of...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
