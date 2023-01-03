ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Police Chief praises accomplishments and offers encouragement while welcoming new officers and promoting veterans

By Tom Tucker
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"

(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Last week on the job for West Fargo Police lieutenant

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – After 48 years on the job, Greg Warren is calling it a day. The West Fargo Police lieutenant retires on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975 where he worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job. He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.
WEST FARGO, ND
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Enchantasys’ owners continue push to recall new Fargo zoning ordinance

FARGO (KFGO) – Just a few days into their petition drive, the owners of Enchantasys have shifted their strategy to collect the necessary signatures to recall a new zoning ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. According to owner Kim Patterson, they have made two changes to the petition drive....
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Minn-Dak Woodturners: All welcome to attend 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Artists and creators are inviting the public to view their crafts and watch live demonstrations of their skills. Woodturning experts and enthusiasts from the Minn-Dak Woodturners Association are inviting everyone to attend The 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza. The event is being held on Saturday, January 16, at In the Chips, 303 21st Street North, Moorhead, between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can expect to see several examples of bowls, pens, goblets, watch woodturners share techniques, and get hands on experience themselves.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Norman County Sheriff in hospice care following pancreatic cancer diagnosis

(Norman County, MN) -- The Norman County Sheriff's Office says current Sheriff Jeremy Thornton is currently in hospice care. The information was shared by Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting upon the request of Norman County Sheriff's Office and the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton. Thornton's family says he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer on December 8th, 2022. He is currently being brought home to be under the care of family members at this time.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility

(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 2, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rudolfo Delgado III, 35, of East Grand Forks, for Terroristic Threats. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse, Violating a No Contact Order. James Peter Scanlon, 35, no address provided, Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle. Stephen Clifford Stone, 31, of...
CROOKSTON, MN
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-29 had ties to Sisseton area

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy