Toms River, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Beach Radio

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick

East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

Hoboken, NJ helicopter no-fly zone ordinance grounded

HOBOKEN — The FAA has grounded an ordinance that would have banned non-emergency helicopter flights over most of the Mile Square City. The ordinance came out of complaints about noise from tours flying over Hoboken which sees the problem as a quality of life issue, city spokeswoman Marilyn Baer told The Jersey Journal.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseysbest.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track in N.J. delivers full-throttle fun for all ages

Most of us have taken to the track for a classic go-karting thrill at least once in our lives, but riding a “roller coaster you can control”? That’s some vroom vroom action contained to video games like “Mario Kart” — until now. Drop those controllers and dart out the door because a real-life Special Cup awaits, and it’s so supersized even Mario would be jealous.
EDISON, NJ
speedonthewater.com

Sean Ryan Civitano: March 11, 1990—December 30, 2022

Headed to the Atlantic Ocean through New Jersey’s notorious Holgate Inlet on a fine morning in a 33-foot Donzi sportboat in late-June 2009, I had a moment of perfect clarity and mild terror. “You have to be out of you mind,” I muttered to myself as we climbed one...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

