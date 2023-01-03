Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs #19 Indiana: Preview & IU stats
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3) are coming into this game with a three game losing streak and stretch where they’ve lost four out of five as the teeth of the Big Ten schedule begin to bare themselves. It’s a tough task, with the #15 Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1) as the opponent Iowa looks to flip the script on the season.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Basketball: Are the Hawkeyes Worse on Offense or Defense?
In a year devoid of offensive production on the gridiron, Hawkeye fans were looking to Iowa basketball as their reprieve. Fran McCaffery’s bunch, historically, is exciting. They get up and down and they put points on the board. Lots of them. Since taking over the helm in Iowa City back in 2010, the Hawkeyes have averaged 83.6 points per game - most in the Big Ten. Just twice in that span has Iowa averaged under 70 points per game.
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
blackheartgoldpants.com
Patrick McCaffery Is Taking a Leave of Absence from Iowa Basketball. What Does this Mean for He and the Team?
The past two weeks have been some of the worst the Iowa men’s basketball team has experienced in some time. The Hawkeyes followed up an historically bad performance against Eastern Illinois with consecutive conference losses against Nebraska and Penn State which dropped their Big Ten record to 0-3 on the year. Unfortunately for Iowa, the bad news doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers QB Commits To Rival Big Ten School
The Wisconsin Badgers’ future has seemed extremely bright ever since Luke Fickell took over as head coach. Numerous eye-opening commitments has Madison excited about the future of their football team. Four-star quarterbacks, four-star defensive backs, transfer portal commitments and so much more. The Badgers’ team will look much different in 2023 and beyond. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone will stay with Wisconsin. A former Badgers quarterback decided to commit to a rival Big Ten School today.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
weareiowa.com
A Lesson on Trains in Iowa
When Iowa became a state in 1846, it had no railroads. That was not for lack of trying, though. Railroads were becoming common in Eastern states, and Western migration required continuing rail lines through the middle part of the continent. The first railroad actually built in the state ran westward...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
Iowa man had marijuana operation at home, deputies allege
A 31-year-old Blue Grass man faces multiple charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had a marijuana operation in his home.
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
KCJJ
Victim of North Liberty mobile home fire named
The victim of a North Liberty mobile home fire has been identified. The Gazette reports that 44-year-old Stuart Netolicky was found dead December 27th after crews were called to a fire at 95 Gulf View Court. The fire was just inside the front door, and after it was extinguished, they found the man and his three dogs inside.
KCJJ
Authorities arrest nearly 20 drivers for operating under the influence over New Year’s weekend
Nearly 20 area drivers were taken off the road over the weekend for operating under the influence. According to Johnson County Jail admission statistics, 4 were arrested Friday and 7 each Saturday and Sunday. The offenders range in age from 19 to 46 and include both alcohol and drug impairment.
