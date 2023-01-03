Read full article on original website
Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Research suggests link between loss of smell from COVID and cognitive decline
If a COVID-19 infection took away your sense of smell, you're not alone. While the side effect can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people.
Medical News Today
Why females may be less likely to experience brain inflammation than males
Males show greater susceptibility to obesity-related cardiovascular and metabolic comorbidities than females. Males also tend to store a greater amount of fat as visceral fat around the abdomen, whereas females store excess energy in fat depots under the skin, referred to as subcutaneous fat. A recent animal study suggests that...
PsyPost
A single, moderate dose of psilocybin reduces depressive symptoms for at least two weeks, controlled study finds
A single dose of the psychedelic drug psilocybin combined with supportive counseling leads to significant reductions in depressive symptoms, according to a new double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The findings have recently been published in eClinicalMedicine. Psilocybin is a psychoactive compound found in certain types of “magic” mushrooms. It has been used...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Mother Horrified After Discovering Doctors Overlook Baby's Serious Medical Condition
Should you always trust that doctors have the right answers?. When we’re sick, we turn to doctors and medical professionals to give us a diagnosis as well as a treatment so that we can go back to feeling like ourselves again.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Rising number of foreign objects found in patients after surgery in England
In what NHS calls ‘never events’, items including swabs, blades and drill bits left in patients 291 times in England in 2021-22
Poor hydration linked to early aging, chronic disease, and early death, study suggests
WASHINGTON - Adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, not age as fast, develop fewer chronic conditions like heart and lung disease, and live longer, compared to those who aren’t sufficiently hydrated, according to a new study by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which was published...
ajmc.com
Treatment Strategies for Hyperglycemia
The panel shares insights into the evolution of treatment strategies for patients with diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: We’ll discuss the traditional way of managing diabetes and then look at what happens nowadays. Did you want to say something? Are you with us on that 1?
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
physiciansweekly.com
Return to sport following COVID-19 may improve adolescent athlete wellbeing
1. In this comparative cohort study, early COVID-19 sports restrictions negatively impacted the mental health of adolescent athletes. 2. However, return to sports improved overall well-being of adolescent athletes during the pandemic. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of organized sports across the...
