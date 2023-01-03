ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
Jack Dwane Kennedy

Jack Dwane Kennedy, 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital. He had resided at the Shook Home in Chambersburg for the past two years. Born July 31, 1940 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Jack C. and Janet Mowen Kennedy. Jack was a 1958 graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School. He served honorably with the US Air Force for 28 years, retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant on February 28, 1986. During his military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal, Gallant Unit Citation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 1 Oak Leaf and 1 Silver Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Longevity Service Award Silver Cluster, NCO Professional Education Graduate with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Jack loved table tennis; was a Minnesota Vikings football fan; enjoyed 50’s music and computers, especially writing programs and doing Calculus problems; and traveling with family and friends.
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region

A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
THE YEAR IN REVIEW: September to December 2022

Sept. 1: A blooming tribute to two women named Dolly, who each made an impact on the Greencastle-Antrim community, is the outcome of the dahlia naming contest at the Old Home Week flower show. Dollys Heart, the name selected by LeeAnn Huber of Coseytown Flowers, honors Dolly Shoemaker, who chaired the flower show for decades, and Dolly Harris, Greencastle’s Civil War heroine.
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Longtime Washington County oncologist retires

Dr. Michael McCormack said he chose oncology as a specialty because he always wanted to take care of sick people. "I work up a lot of compassion for patients and you have a great potential to do good," said McCormack, 66. At major health centers the focus can be more on research and the "big picture of fighting cancer rather than (caring for) individual patients."
Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for Franklin County Coroner

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Jordan Conner announced his candidacy for the Republican nominator for the office of Franklin County Coroner. Jordan currently serves as a Deputy Coroner with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. A position he has held for 10 years, first as a volunteer and as part-time staff. He also serves as the District Director for Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Kauffman in Chambersburg, and a former paramedic with Medic 2, Waynesboro Hospital.
Gary A. Mahon

Gary A. Mahon, 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in Key West, FL. Born November 18, 1951 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John A. and Dorothy M. Hockensmith Mahon. Gary was a well-known business man in Chambersburg. He dealt in...
Bedford County Humane Society

Lilly was born in Sept. 2022. She is a Beagle/Dachshund mix. Don’t let Lilly’s short legs full you, boy she can run. She has a great personality. She has not been around children since BHS has had her but we believe she would be great. Her body is long and low, therefore we are guessing she will be medium sized when full grown. She is in the process of crate training and house training. She walks pretty well on a leash. Lilly is all puppy when it comes to playing and chewing on her toys. Lilly will require lots of attention to train her into being a great companion pup. If you have time this winter to spend with a pup, then Lilly could be the one for you. Lilly has been dewormed, microchipped, and has received the first Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine, Bordetella and Rabies vaccine and she has been spayed.
Meritus Health announces new chief medical officer for Meritus Medical Center, new associate dean for the proposed medical schoo

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health has announced a new Chief Medical Officer for Meritus Medical Center, and new Associate Dean of Clinical Education, Community Development for the proposed Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Anand Budi has been promoted to the role of Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Aaron...
Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown

Mr. Patrick N. “P.N.” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. He was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be laid to...
Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
