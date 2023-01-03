Read full article on original website
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
curetoday.com
Phase 1 Trial to Test if Two Drugs Can Work Together to Treat Patients with RAS/MAPK Pathway-Driven Cancers
Promising early clinical data about the drugs ERAS-007 and ERAS-601 has led to a trial studying the combination of the two drugs in treating patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The first patient was enrolled in a phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of the ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor...
NIH Director's Blog
New 3-D Model Offers Insights into the Role of Glucose in a Deadly Kidney Disease
Combining organ-in-a-dish and organ-on-a-chip technologies could lead to ways to test drugs and develop therapies for a common genetic disorder. A research team supported by NIH has developed a new approach to better understand the biology of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an often-life-threatening genetic disorder that affects millions worldwide. Scientists combined two ways to model the disorder — organ-in-a-dish and organ-on-a-chip technologies — to show the role of glucose, a sugar commonly found in blood, in forming PKD cysts. The results, reported in Nature Communications, could lead to better ways to test and develop treatments for PKD, and perhaps other diseases.
Researchers revealed the mechanism of the obesity gene
Utterly delicious but extremely harmful – high-calorie foods. Besides leading to obesity, the harm to human health is surely indisputable. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have recently revealed that CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity. As stated in the release, when CRTC1 is deleted in mice, they...
Human and Neanderthal brains have a surprising 'youthful' quality in common, new research finds
Many believe our particularly large brain is what makes us human – but is there more to it? The brain’s shape, as well as the shapes of its component parts (lobes) may also be important. Results of a study we published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution show that the way the different parts of the human brain evolved separates us from our primate relatives. In a sense, our brains never grow up. We share this “Peter Pan syndrome” with only one other primate – the Neanderthals. Our findings provide insight into what makes us human, but also further narrow any distinction...
MedicalXpress
Previously unknown function of certain T cells that could help in fight against autoimmune disease and fungal infection
Certain T cells can secrete cytokines that are normally part of the innate immune system, as researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI) and an international research team discovered. They have thus revealed several previously unknown properties of these immune cells that are relevant regarding both autoimmune diseases as well as fighting fungal infections. The study was published in Nature Immunology.
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Eisai Alzheimer's drug and clot buster seen as cause of brain hemorrhage death -analysis
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emergency treatment with a blood clot buster called tissue plasminogen activator for a patient who had a stroke while being treated with the experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab led to a fatal cascade of brain hemorrhage and burst blood vessels, an autopsy analysis published on Wednesday suggests.
physiciansweekly.com
Islet Yield and Function not Impacted by Spleen-preserving Total Pancreatectomy and Islet Autotransplantation
The following is a summary of the “Spleen-preserving total pancreatectomy and islet autotransplantation with complete preservation of the splenic arterial and venous supply does not impact islet yield and function” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Coluzzi et al. Standard total pancreatectomy and islet autotransplantation...
physiciansweekly.com
Use of mobile devices for calming associated with increased emotional reactivity in some children
1. In a prospective longitudinal study, the use of mobile devices for calming was associated with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning in young boys. 2. The association of mobile device use with altered emotional reactivity and executive functioning was increased in children with higher surgency temperament characteristics. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Is U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR Protein Inflammatory or Infectious?
The following is a summary of “U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR proteins: inflammation or infection?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Hahn et al. Researchers would like to comment on the intriguing work that was just published by Sparreman Mikus and colleagues from the ‘Unbiased Biomarkers for the Prediction of Respiratory Disease Outcomes(U-BIOPRED) Group and the BIOAIR Consortium. Below are some ideas that they have on the study. The U-BIOPRED Group and the BIOAIR Consortium were responsible for the publication’s dissemination. The research found a connection between severe asthma and ten different plasma proteins.
