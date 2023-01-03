Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Sasha Banks Says ‘Thank You’ To WWE, Vince McMahon & More Ahead Of NJPW Debut
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, spoke out today to express her gratitude to amongst others, her fans and ‘Sasha Banks’ herself. Varnado took to Twitter ahead of what is expected to be her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to say a series of thank yous.
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results: White vs. Okada, Omega vs. Ospreay
Wednesday's event is expected to feature an appearance by Sasha Banks.
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay Following Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
– Newly crowned IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has forgiven his rival and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 opponent, Will Ospreay. In a post on Twitter, Omega wrote that he respects Ospreay’s passion and gave him his forgiveness. Kenny Omega wrote, “Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the...
WWE Moves Sasha Banks to Alumni Section, Naomi Still Listed on Website
– WWE.com has now listed the former Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, to the Alumni section of the company’s website. Meanwhile, Naomi is still listed on the regular roster at the moment (h/t PWInsider). Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17. WWE Superstars Bayley...
Various News: Jade Cargill Hits Milestone As AEW TBS Champion, Highlights From Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion
– Jade Cargill hit a milestone in her run as the AEW TBS Champion, as it has been a year since she won the title. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title on January 5, 2022. As of now, Cargill has been the only champion in the belt’s short history. She is also currently 47-0 in AEW.
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
WWE News: Austin Theory Beats Seth Rollins On Raw, Dominik Mysterio Comments on ‘Arrest’
– Austin Theory managed to get by Seth Rollins with his US Title reign intact on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show was main evented by Theory defending the United States Championship against Rollins. Theory was able to pick up the win after a ref bump and the distraction of a second ref, which allowed him to low Rollins and hit the A-Town Down to retain.
Wigmaker Drops Detailed Video Of Sasha Banks’ Wild NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Hair
Sasha Banks became a free agent after her WWE contract expired on New Year’s Eve. The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion recently made her highly anticipated entry at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event as Mercedes Mone. With that being said, Banks also debuted a new look at the event with a new wig, and the wig maker recently released a detailed video of it.
Former WWE Star Backstage At Tonight’s Episode Of Raw
A former WWE star is reportedly backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Summer Rae is backstage at the show in Nashville, Tennessee. Rae, real name Danielle Moinet, is local to the area. There’s no word on whether she’s just visiting or will make an appearance on the show.
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH Announce Joint Show This Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have announced a joint event for January 21, called Wrestle Kingdom 17 Part Two. The show will happen at the Yokohama Arena. As previously reported, NOAH faction KONGO confronted Los Ingobernables de Japon backstage at Wrestle Kingdom. Matches haven’t been announced but...
Antonio Inoki Film Announced At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Fightful reports that during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was announced that a film based on the life of Antonio Inoki is currently in development. There were no other details provided at the event on what the film might include. Inoki passed away back in September at the age of...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23 – Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day Join The Show!
-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!
First Names Set For NJPW Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia
The first talents have been announced for NJPW’s Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia shows in April. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the shows, which take place on April 15th in Washington, DC and April 16t in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:. * Kazuchika Okada. * Will Ospreay.
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
