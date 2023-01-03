Judge dismisses Edgewood High School’s stadium lights case

MADISON, Wis. — A judge dismissed a case last week filed by Edgewood High School against the City of Madison over the installation of lights on the school’s athletic field.

In 2021, the school announced it filed a federal case against the city over the lights. Neighbors near the school have pushed back against the lights for years, claiming that the school hosting night games would lead to too much light pollution and noise in the area.

“It is a disappointment for all of the Madison community that will not be able to use this excellent facility to its full potential,” Edgewood High School President Kevin Rea said. “Edgewood is reviewing all of its options, including a possible appeal.”

The dispute dates back to at least 2018 , when Edgewood and the nearby neighborhood association sparred over the installation. The school sued the city in 2019 alleging religious discrimination after a zoning board barred games from the field . Edgewood dismissed the case in 2020 , citing an effort to find a solution without litigation.

Edgewood submitted a final appeal to the city in January 2021, arguing it had the right to install lights over its athletic complex. That appeal was denied, prompting the school to take the issue to federal court, alleging “unfair treatment of Edgewood over the past three years.”

